Omaha Supernovas' Brooke Nuneviller Names P1440 Foundation as Official Philanthropic Partner

Published on September 15, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Omaha Supernovas News Release









Omaha Supernovas outside hitter Brooke Nuneviller

(Omaha Supernovas) Omaha Supernovas outside hitter Brooke Nuneviller(Omaha Supernovas)

OMAHA, Neb. - Omaha Supernovas star outside hitter Brooke Nuneviller announced today a new partnership with the p1440 Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to expanding access and opportunities for young volleyball players. The foundation will be Nuneviller's official philanthropic partner, deepening her commitment to growing the game and creating opportunities for the next generation of athletes.

In addition to playing for the Supernovas and Major League Volleyball, Nuneviller is a member of Athletes Unlimited, whose season begins October 3 in Omaha. As part of the partnership, Nuneviller has selected p1440 Foundation as her Athletes Unlimited Causes partner. Through the program, her end-of-season win bonus will be matched with a grant to p1440 Foundation, directly supporting programs that expand access to the sport for youth nationwide.

Nuneviller, who's led the Supernovas for the past two seasons and widely recognized as one of the faces of MLV, first made her mark as a standout beach player before excelling on the indoor court, playing at the University of Oregon. Her journey reflects p1440's mission to bridge beach and indoor volleyball while creating pathways for athletes at every level.

The partnership also ties back to Nuneviller's Arizona roots, where p1440 has an active presence through its partnership with Arizona Athletic Grounds, a hub for community volleyball. With Kerri Walsh Jennings, five-time Olympian, co-founder of p1440, and co-owner of MLV, supporting Nuneviller's involvement, the partnership symbolizes the alignment of two forces committed to shaping the future of the sport.

"Brooke represents the best of what's next in volleyball-exceptional talent, strong character, and a true passion for giving back," said Kerri Walsh Jennings, co-founder of p1440 Foundation. "We are thrilled to join forces with her and amplify her impact on young athletes everywhere."

"Volleyball has shaped who I am, and I'm passionate about making sure more kids have access to that same opportunity," said Brooke Nuneviller. "Through my partnership with p1440 Foundation, I'm proud to support programs that open doors for young athletes to play, learn, and dream big."

The partnership between Nuneviller and p1440 Foundation underscores a shared vision of expanding the game, inspiring the next generation, and building community through the sport of volleyball.

Images from this story







Major League Volleyball Stories from September 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.