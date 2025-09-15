Ignite High School Match of the Week Presented by Team Rehab: Week 5

FISHERS, Ind. - Hard to believe but it's past the midpoint of the 2025 Indiana girls' high school volleyball regular season. We've still got a load of highlight matches in the coming weeks to keep those competitive juices flowing. Let's look at some on the radar this week.

PROVIDENCE at FLOYD CENTRAL, 7 p.m. ET Tuesday: This is the first of two big matches this week for Providence, heading on the road to take on Class 4A power Floyd Central. The host Highlanders are 10-3, but don't let Providence's 10-9 record be deceiving. The Pioneers are on a five-match winning streak.

From Providence coach Terri Purichia: "Our team is young but hard working and positive. Rylie Neal is a freshman setter, Brooke Brohm a freshman libero, Hadley Hasselbring our sophomore outside hitter and Bella Manos is a sophomore in the middle. We would like to compete consistently with FC throughout the match."

CATHEDRAL at TRI-WEST, 7:15 p.m. ET Thursday: The injury bug has bitten Cathedral yet again, with top hitter Caroline Hanchar going down with a leg injury in Saturday's loss to Westfield. The time of her return is uncertain. The Irish still have another strong outside hitter in Hayden Mandsager, plus the depth of a strong bench. The host Bruins were 15-3 before dropping three matches Saturday at a stacked tournament in Effingham, Illinois. Tri-West made it to the Class 3A semistate finals a year ago before losing to eventual state champ Roncalli, which it meets again Tuesday night before the showdown with the Irish.

From Tri-West coach Alexis Padgett: "Our team identity at Tri-West Volleyball is built on grit, effort, energy, love and passion. We pride ourselves on running the tempo of the match and committing fully to the game plan. Every player buys into the idea that success comes from working together; several voices with one heartbeat. We compete with relentless focus, stay dedicated to the details and play with the confidence that our energy and unity set us apart. The keys to winning against Cathedral will be staying sharp and disciplined in every phase of the game. We have to lock in on eye sequencing at the net to read their hitters and disrupt their offensive flow. Staying vigilant with our blocking and defensive assignments will keep them from finding rhythm, and being vocal on the court will make sure we're connected as one. Serving tough will put pressure on their system, and we need to stay driven and focused no matter the score. Most importantly, we'll celebrate the little successes along the way, because those moments fuel our energy and momentum toward finishing the match strong."

ANGOLA at NORTHWOOD, 11 a.m. ET Saturday: This is a rematch of the 2024 Class 3A semistate thriller that Angola won before falling to Roncalli in the state final. The Hornets, led by senior outside hitter and Illinois commit Maya Harris, are 8-2 at the start of a busy week this week. NorthWood is 9-5.

From NorthWood coach Hilary Laidig: "Our team this year has a mission of making a difference in our school community. On the floor these girls have made it a goal to win by using skills of communication, hustle, and confidence. I think adjectives that describe this team are fun, gritty and determined. Our goals are to know where Maya Harris is at all times and have a block on her. We need to serve aggressive to keep them out of system as much as possible while not giving away points."

Other matches to watch this week include:

EVANSVILLE NORTH at EVANSVILLE REITZ MEMORIAL, 8 p.m. ET Thursday: The North Huskies are barking big, starting the week a perfect 11-0 and ranked No. 7 in Class 4A according to MaxPreps. They look to stay perfect as well in the Southern Indiana conference in this road match.

PROVIDENCE at TRINITY LUTHERAN, 7 p.m. ET Thursday: Two nights after traveling to Floyd Central, Providence heads to Trinity Lutheran to battle the reigning Class 1A champions.

