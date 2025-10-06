Ignite High School Match of the Week Presented by Team Rehab: Week 8

Published on October 6, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Indy Ignite News Release







FISHERS, Ind. - It's hard to believe: This is the final week of the Indiana girls' high school volleyball season. And what a season it's been!

We've seen powerhouse matches around the state, again proving that Indiana is a hotbed for stellar volleyball action. The Indy Ignite are proud to support the season with our Ignite High School Matches of the Week Presented by Team Rehab. We wish every team in the state the best of luck as IHSAA tournament play begins October 14 and concludes with the state championship matches in all four classes at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on November 8.

But there is one more week on tap as the regular season comes to a close. Here are some highlights.

NORTH CENTRAL at LAWRENCE NORTH, Ignite High School Match of the Week Presented by Team Rehab, 7 p.m. ET Tuesday: Not only is this the Ignite Match of the Week, it could be for all the marbles in the Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference. North Central clinches the MIC with a win; Lawrence North clinches at least a share of the title if it comes out on top.

Ignite staff members will be at the match offering in-game activations and the chance to learn more about the 2026 Ignite team. Indy's fabulously popular mascot Pepper will also be on hand. A player of the match will be selected afterward and promoted on Indy Ignite's social media channels.

From North Central coach Wong Boodraang: "We are an aggressive team that will swing hard on every set and serves. We will need our defensive specialist and libero to provide us with good first contact, and we need to make good decisions to limit our errors, win the serves and limit LN's pins. Charolet Ackerman, first year starting as libero, will need to anchor our passing and defense."

From Lawrence North coach Nick Cox: "We are young and have an inexperienced front line, but we are athletic. We will need to minimize out of system sets and feed the middle attackers. This match for us will be at least a tie for the MIC championship so it's important. We did return an experienced setter from last year's team, Kyra Joostberns, an all-conference player. She's a gamer and she is having a good year for us. Our team leader, junior Addie Knox, broke her thumb the first day of competition versus Providence. Her being out for four weeks really hurt us. She plays six rotations for us and we need her leadership on the court."

HAMILTON HEIGHTS at WESTFIELD, 5:30 p.m. ET Tuesday: This non-conference match pits two of the many strong Hamilton County teams against each other. The visiting Huskies are 19-7 and expecting to make noise in Class 3A postseason play. The host Shamrocks are looking to close off an impressive season that has them 21-1 and ranked No. 1 in Indiana Class 4A by MaxPreps heading into play this week. Westfield's only loss came in a five-set thriller to Hamilton Southeastern.

From Hamilton Heights coach Steve Ward: "We are a scrappy team that will have to play well together, be strong on the block and serve well."

From Westfield coach Sean Keeve: "I am new to the high school scene this year, but to me it seems that there is a lot of parity this season. Every week an opponent of ours demands a different area of focus in our game preparation. It's exciting to see the area flush with talent and competitiveness! The final week of the season is an exciting opportunity for us. We have an opportunity to take down Heights, who has gotten the best of us the last couple of seasons. Our goal headed into this last week is to work through some things we know we have to be better at heading into sectionals. Overall, it's business as usual. One game at a time."

GUERIN CATHOLIC at ZIONSVILLE, 6:30 p.m. ET Tuesday: Guerin Catholic has been a surprise this season, posting a 20-5 record and riding an eight-match winning streak heading into Tuesday's road battle. Zionsville seeks to get back on the right path this week. The Eagles have dropped five straight heading into Monday's match with North Central.

VERNON at NEW PALESTINE, 7 p.m. ET Thursday: This Hoosier Heritage Conference showdown features two of that league's best. Mt. Vernon is 16-7 ahead of a busy final week of the regular season. New Pal is 24-3 and ranked No. 6 in Class 3A according to the latest MaxPreps poll.

From Mt. Vernon coach Samantha Grider: "Progress over perfection has been our team's identity this season. We need to get a solid block up against their money hitters and be aggressive in the serve/serve receive game. Amelia Anderson has stepped up as our varsity setter this year after graduating a three-year starting varsity setter in Ava Whitmore."

From New Palestine coach Kelli Gabehart: "Joyful, competitive, fun is how I would describe our team this season. We will need to pass well, serve tough and be physical at the net against Mt. Vernon, plus get key contributions from our outsides."

RONCALLI at CARROLL, noon ET Saturday: This highly anticipated juggernaut match to close the regular season features defending 3A champion Roncalli - currently again ranked No. 1 in class by MaxPreps - taking on a powerful Carroll that's a perfect 27-0 heading into this week's play and ranked No. 3 in 4A.

From Carroll coach Pandy Sinish: "Our goals for this match are to compete at a faster pace, continue to develop connections and flow with different pieces, and to make in-game adjustments on matchups or situations. The keys to winning will be to stay in control of the tempo and make the other team play our style." VOTE ON SOCIALS

Which matches are you watching this week? Tell us on the Ignite social channels!







Major League Volleyball Stories from October 6, 2025

Ignite High School Match of the Week Presented by Team Rehab: Week 8 - Indy Ignite

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.