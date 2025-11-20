Guardian Angel Joins Indy Ignite as Exclusive Restoration Partner

Published on November 20, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Indy Ignite News Release







Indy Ignite's home gameday experience at Fishers Event Center will be bigger, better, and more exciting in the upcoming 2026 season, thanks to our new sponsor Guardian Angel Restoration.

Guardian Angel Restoration has signed on as the presenting sponsor for the Firestarters, the Ignite's official dance team. During the team's inaugural season, the Firestarters became a home matchday tradition, adding high-impact performances and keeping fans cheering from the sidelines.

Guardian Angel Restoration is also improving the Ignite's fan experience as the presenting partner for our reimagined Pit Pass sideline experience. The Pit, located next to the Ignite's home court at Fishers Event Center, is filled with the most dedicated and loud superfans. They lead cheers and help create an electric gameday environment-something the Ignite players and coaches say inspires them to play harder.

For 2026, fans in the Ignite Pit will get new shirts with Guardian Angel Restoration branding and will be the heartbeat of the Fan Firestorm. Guardian Angel Restoration will help establish new traditions and create a joyful atmosphere for everyone.

"At Guardian Angel Restoration, we love investing in our community, which, over and over again, chooses to trust us with their most cherished assets-their homes and their belongings," said Michael Talbot, Guardian Angel Restoration founder and President. "We couldn't be prouder to be involved in the Ignite's second season. What we do everyday is often very serious, so we can't wait to relax, enjoy all 14 of Ignite's home matches and bring all the fun."

Talbot is a proud 15-year veteran of the U.S. Army, so it was a simple decision for him to also have his company serve as the presenting sponsor for the Ignite Salute, which honors organizations supporting veterans and their families at all 14 Ignite home matches.

The Ignite season begins on the road on Jan. 10 and the team's first home match at Fishers Event Center is Jan. 24. Tickets are available here.

Noblesville-based Guardian Angel Restoration specializes in restoration of all kinds from water damage and mold remediation to fire damage and more. To learn more, visit guardianangelrestoration.com.







Major League Volleyball Stories from November 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.