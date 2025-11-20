2025 Offseason Conversation with Saige Ka'aha'aina-Torres

Grand Rapids Rise setter Saige Ka'aha'aina-Torres

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Get to know setter Saige Ka'aha'aina-Torres in the 12th edition of our 2025 "Offseason Conversation" series with the Grand Rapids Rise.

First off, welcome to the Rise. Can you talk me through your decision and process to sign with Grand Rapids?

Toward the end of last season, when I was figuring out where I wanted to go next, I had a few conversations with coaches domestically and I really enjoyed my talks with [Rise head coach] Cathy George. She was so excited about incorporating what I learned this past summer with the United States National Team into her system. She's incredibly insightful and helpful in every aspect of the game, and her experience shows. She also emphasized how important it is to have a strong relationship with her setter, which I really value.

Describe what it's like playing for the U.S. National Team?

It's definitely a lot more pressure than I expected and more time-consuming. This was my first season with them, and when you're on the outside looking in, it's easy to think, 'It's just volleyball, we do this all the time. Obviously, it's going to be difficult, but it can't be anything too crazy.'

But once you're in it and living it, you realize how demanding it really is. Everyone's competing for a roster spot, and it's an incredibly competitive environment. Still, I was lucky to be surrounded by great people, supportive teammates who share the same goals. That made it easier to stay focused and continue learning every day.

Besides the national team, have you had time to do anything else this offseason?

No... [Laughs]. Not really. After we got back from Thailand [for the FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship], I spent some time in Austin and visited my brother in Nebraska before heading back home to Hawaii. My parents got me a dog for my birthday in July, so I can't wait to spend time with her and my family.

What kind of dog did you get?

She's a golden doodle and corgi mix. Our neighbor had her by accident and asked if we wanted a dog. My dad said, 'Actually, Saige is looking for one,' so it worked out perfectly.

On the topic of Hawaii, what's it going to be like playing with Elena Oglivie again?

I'm super excited. We played together in high school and against each other a few times in college. I've known Elena since I was about 12 and she was maybe 9 or 10. Her sister and I were closer in age and played together a lot. But Elena and I were both outside hitters back in high school and have both come a long way since then. Whenever we're both home in Hawaii, we always spend time together, so I'm excited to see what our relationship looks like now that we've both grown through different experiences.

What's the most underrated thing a setter does on the court?

Finding the middle in any situation. A lot of setters will bail out and go to the pins when things break down, but I love trying to involve my middles even in uncomfortable situations. It doesn't always look perfect, but the effort matters. If you keep working on it together, eventually it clicks, and that's huge for an offense.

You have a history of winning championships wherever you go. What's it going to take to bring one to Grand Rapids?

The biggest thing I've learned from being on those teams is how important it is to truly feel like a team. That means caring about each other as people, not just as athletes. I learned that during my time at [the University of] Texas. During our championship year, we had several transfers, but we clicked because we all cared about one another and shared the same goal. We all wanted to see each other succeed.

I want to bring that mentality here. We have players from all kinds of backgrounds, some returning from retirement, some I've played against overseas, and I'm excited to build those relationships and trust each other on and off the court.

What's the best piece of advice you've ever received?

There's this one quote my parents always told me growing up: 'Hard work beats talent when talent doesn't work hard.' It reminds me that having talent isn't enough. You have to give everything you have, every day, to keep improving. I've been blessed with so many opportunities, and I know that to keep earning them, I have to keep putting in the work.

If you could change one rule in volleyball to make it more interesting or challenging, what would it be?

I really don't like the new double-contact rule for non-setters. I have debated with a few of my teammates about this. Some people say it doesn't matter because it doesn't affect the other team on the other side of the net, but setting is an art form. Setters spend years learning the craft, so taking that away feels like it devalues what we do.

Hear more from Ka'aha'aina-Torres outside of volleyball in our "Beyond the Net" series with Rise broadcast analyst Katie Olson.

