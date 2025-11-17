Brady Compton Returns to Rise as an Assistant Coach

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Rise announced Monday that Brady Compton has rejoined the organization as an assistant coach ahead of the 2026 Major League Volleyball season.

Compton previously served as a data analyst for the Rise during the team's inaugural 2024 campaign, contributing to a season that saw Grand Rapids reach the league's championship match. The Rise finished the year with a 13-13 overall record and a 7-5 mark at Van Andel Arena, highlighted by a semifinal upset over the top-seeded Atlanta Vibe before falling to the Omaha Supernovas in the final.

"I had a great experience working with the Rise during the inaugural season and I look forward to the 2026 season as I rejoin the team," said Compton. "My growing family is now rooted here, in Grand Rapids, and this provides a rewarding opportunity to further connect with the community."

Compton has a diverse professional background spanning coaching, sports science, and healthcare. His coaching resume includes serving as a technical coach and coordinator for the USA Beach Volleyball's Olympic programs, where he supported gold- and silver-medal-winning teams at the 2012 London Games and helped guide a gold-medal performance at the 2012 World University Championships. His responsibilities included global opponent scouting, performance analytics, and strategic planning for the United States Olympic Committee.

A native of South Haven, Michigan, Compton played on the Michigan State men's club volleyball team and was a student manager for the Spartans' women's volleyball program under Rise head coach Cathy George from 2008-11. He later coached with Chicago Elite Volleyball Club, PRIME Beach Volleyball Club, and South Haven High School.

Beyond the court, Compton holds dual master's degrees - one in nursing from DePaul University and another in kinesiology from Michigan State. He is a licensed registered nurse in Michigan with certifications in ACLS, BLS, and NIHSS through the American Heart Association. His career has also included work as a contract agency nurse in neurovascular care, COVID-19 response, and critical illness recovery, along with prior experience in construction and historic restoration trades.

Compton rejoins the Rise as the organization enters its third season and first under the Major League Volleyball banner. The Rise open the season with a pair of road matches at the Orlando Valkyries (Jan. 9) and Atlanta Vibe (Jan. 11) before returning to Grand Rapids for their home opener on Wednesday, Jan. 14 against the Columbus Fury.

