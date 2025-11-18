Rise Add Marquette Standout Jenna Reitsma as Director of Volleyball Operations

Published on November 18, 2025

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Rise announced Tuesday that former Marquette University standout Jenna Reitsma (RIGHTS-muh) has been named the team's new director of volleyball operations ahead of the 2026 Major League Volleyball season.

A native of Lowell, Michigan, Reitsma returns to West Michigan after a decorated run at Marquette and an impressive prep tenure at Lowell High School. She also currently serves as an assistant coach for the Lowell girls' varsity volleyball program, deepening her ties to the community she now represents professionally.

"As a former collegiate volleyball player, I'm thrilled to step into the role of director of volleyball operations here in Grand Rapids," Reitsma said. "I'm deeply passionate about supporting the growth of women's volleyball both in our community and across the country. I look forward to being surrounded by a dynamic team of coaches, staff and athletes who share the same competitive drive and love for the sport."

In her four-year tenure at Marquette (2021-24), she became one of the program's most reliable six-rotation performers as a 5-foot-11 outside hitter. She earned All-Big East Team honors in 2022 and consistently ranked among the league's leaders in service aces. Reitsma totaled 955 digs, 864 kills, 145 service aces, and 130 blocks across 130 matches (428 sets), while helping Marquette to NCAA Tournament appearances in each of her four seasons.

Before her college career, Reitsma was one of the most decorated prep athletes in Michigan. She set Lowell High School's single-season kills record (873), earned first team all-state and MaxPreps All-American honors, and was a Miss Volleyball candidate as a senior. She also competed for Far Out Volleyball Club and was ranked No. 67 nationally in Prep Volleyball's class of 2021 rankings.

Born in Grand Rapids, Reitsma is the daughter of Laura and James Reitsma and has four siblings: Matt, Bailey, Kelly, and Jason. Her brother, Matt, played football for Hope College. She graduated from Marquette with a degree in public relations and a master's in corporate communications.

Reitsma and the Rise open the 2026 MLV season with road matches at the Orlando Valkyries (Jan. 9) and Atlanta Vibe (Jan. 11) before hosting the Columbus Fury in its home opener on Wednesday, Jan. 14 at Van Andel Arena.







