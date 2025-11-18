Orlando Accepts Invite to 2025 FIVB Volleyball Women's Club World Championship

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Valkyries, 2025 Major League Volleyball Champions, have officially accepted an invitation to compete in the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Women's Club World Championship, set to take place December 9-14 in São Paulo, Brazil, marking a historic moment for both the organization and the sport of volleyball in the United States.

This announcement marks the Valkyries as the first American professional volleyball club to participate in the prestigious international tournament, sanctioned by the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB). The yearly championship brings together the world's top club teams from Africa, Asia, Europe and South America to determine the global titleholder.

"This is a monumental step not just for this organization, but for volleyball in America," said Amy Pauly, Head Coach of the Orlando Valkyries. "To have the opportunity to represent our country and showcase the level of talent within Major League Volleyball on the world stage is an incredible honor. We're ready to compete and make history."

The Valkyries will compete in a world-class field of eight elite clubs, highlighted by defending champions Prosecco DOC Imoco Volley Conegliano (Italy). The tournament lineup also features Osasco São Cristóvão Saúde (Brazil), Savino Del Bene Scandicci (Italy), Dentil Praia Clube (Brazil), Club Alianza Lima (Peru), Zamalek Sporting Club (Egypt), and Zhetysu VC (Kazakhstan).

"This invitation validates the growth of professional volleyball in the United States," said Sarah Ratzlaff, Vice President of Business Operations and Strategic Partnerships. "Being recognized among the world's elite clubs speaks volumes about the strength of the MLV, our athletes, and our passionate fan base. We're proud to represent the city of Orlando, our league, and our country on this global platform."

Further details, including the tournament schedule and broadcast information, will be announced by the FIVB in the coming weeks.







