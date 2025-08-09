Orlando Locks in Powerhouse Roster in Push for Back-To-Back Titles

August 9, 2025 - Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Orlando Valkyries News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The reigning champion Orlando Valkyries acted fast on day two of free agency, reloading their roster and inking 12 players, as they aim to defend their title.

The Valkyries kicked off free agency securing rookie sensation Natalie Foster, who led the league with 64 service aces, on day one. Day two brought even more fireworks, with seven of the 12 signings coming from last season's championship roster. Leading the charge is reigning Opposite Hitter of the Year and league MVP Brittany Abercrombie, joined by All-League Second Team standout Kaz Brown, as well as Emmy Klika, Lindsey Vander Weide, Georgia Murphy, Hannah Pukis, and Courtney Schwan.

In a league where every player entered free agency this offseason, Orlando made stability its top priority.

"Whenever you head into a new season, you need to have a foundation laid out," said Head Coach Amy Pauly. "It was very important for us to keep our championship core together and then continue adding pieces on top of it. We're extremely excited for what's in store and can't wait for the 2026 season."

The Valkyries not only protected their core, but they also added fire power to it. Five impact newcomers are joining the Valkyries' quest for another crown: world-class libero and 2022 World Championship gold medalist Teodora Pušić, middle blocker Paige Reagor, opposite hitter Naya Shime, and electric outside hitters Hannah Maddux and Charitie Luper.

"What an unforgettable day for the Valkyries," said Team President Erik Nilsen. "We're fired up to bring back so much of our championship core while adding a surge of elite talent. This group knows exactly what it takes to win at the highest level, and when you combine that with the high-profile moves we made, you get a roster perfectly aligned with our vision."

With a well-blended mix of championship pedigree and fresh firepower, the Valkyries are ready to make more noise than ever before and keep the trophy home in Orlando.

Player highlights and key stats for the players who have signed listed below.

Brittany Abercrombie - Named to the All-League First Team, as well as earning Opposite Hitter of the Year and league MVP. She led the Valkyries in points (503, league record), kills (462, league record) and attacks (1,208). Abercrombie set a postseason record with 49 kills in the postseason, tallying 22 against the Atlanta Vibe in the semifinals and 27 against the Indy Ignite in the championship.

Kaz Brown - Named to the All-League Second Team. She became the only middle blocker to record more than 220 kills and 70 blocks this season. Led the Valkyries in blocks (73), as well as setting a career high with seven blocks in the semifinal match vs. Atlanta. Ended the season with five straight matches of ten or more kills, including at least a .350 hitting percentage.

Natalie Foster - Drafted 14th overall in the 2024 PVF Draft out of SMU. She ranked first on the team in hitting efficiency (.355), fourth in kills (183), and second in blocks (44). Foster went on to set a league record with 64 service aces in a single season. The previous record was set by Bethania De La Cruz in 2024 with 32.

Emmy Klika - Joined the Valkyries in early April, Klika became a staple at libero in Orlando's lineup, playing seven matches (including playoffs), helping play a vital role en route to the championship. Set a career high with 14 digs against Grand Rapids on April 30.

Lindsey Vander Weide - Played in 21 matches, where she finished sixth on the team in kills (137), averaging 2.45/set, and sixth on the team in points (150, 2.68/set). Vander Weide matched her career high with five blocks in the championship match, as they were crucial in helping slow down Indy's attack.

Georgia Murphy - One of three players (Murphy, Brown and Schwan) to return from the Valkyries' inaugural season roster. Started in 16 matches at libero, where she notched 10 or more digs in eight of them. She finished fifth on the team in digs (151), averaging 2.40/set.

Hannah Pukis - Pukis has re-signed with the Valkyries for her second straight year in Orlando. She made five appearances, including making one start against Vegas (her former team) and set a career-high with 60 assists on January 19

Courtney Schwan- Played in 29 matches (including playoffs) showcasing her elite passing ability, as she ranked seventh in the league in digs (321) and digs per set (3.15). Schwan was also a big threat in the attack game, posting third on the team with 211 kills. She set career-highs in both kills and digs, posting 17 kills against Indy on March 30, and 21 digs against Omaha on April 5.

Hannah Maddux - Formerly from the Vegas Thrill, the 6'2 outside hitter comes over after an All-Star season, leading Vegas in points (419), kills (360), kills per set (3.56), and service aces (18). She also ranked second on the team in blocks (41), and fifth in digs (173). She posted 20 or more kills three times, including a career-high 26 kills against Atlanta on March 7.

Charitie Luper - Also formerly from the Vegas Thrill, Luper is reunited with Hannah Maddux in Orlando. As a rookie, Luper put up impressive numbers, posting five double doubles, including an 18 kill, 15 dig performance two times. The outside hitter was named an All-Star and was drafted with the 24th pick out of Louisville in the 2024 PVF draft.

Teodora Pušić - Born in Serbia, Pušić is a well-known national libero, having been crowned 2022 World Championship Best Libero. A 17-year professional, Pušić also won a gold medal as part of the Serbian National Team back in 2022.

Naya Shime - Coming over from the Grand Rapids Rise, Shime now reunites with Natalie Foster, as the two spent time playing together at SMU. Drafted 13th overall in the 2024 PVF draft, the opposite hitter recorded her first career double-double with 14 kills and 11 assists against San Diego on February 2.

Paige Reagor - The 6'6 middle blocker from Frisco, Texas, comes to Orlando with two years of professional experience, making stops with Scharz-Weiss Erfurt in Germany in 2024 and joining LOVB Madison in 2025. In her collegiate career, Reagor played for Charleston Southern for three years before transferring to The University of Texas at Arlington, where she made Second Team All-WAC after finishing with 247 kills and 98 blocks.







