Rise Sign Versatile Opposite Hitter Lauren Jardine-Clark for 2026 Season

August 9, 2025 - Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release









Opposite hitter Lauren Jardine-Clark with the Vegas Thrill

(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Bonnie Ryan/Omaha Supernovas) Opposite hitter Lauren Jardine-Clark with the Vegas Thrill(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Bonnie Ryan/Omaha Supernovas)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - After a promising rookie campaign, 6-foot-2 opposite hitter Lauren Jardine-Clark (jar-DEEN) has signed with the Grand Rapids Rise for the 2026 Major League Volleyball season. Jardine-Clark's performance last year highlighted her athleticism and ability to contribute in multiple ways on the court.

"Lauren is a phenomenal athlete with the versatility to excel both on both pin positions," said Rise head coach and VP of volleyball operations Cathy George. "She loves volleyball. She is eager to learn and committed to growing every day. Lauren showed continuous improvement throughout her first year with the Vegas Thrill. We're excited to see her build on that foundation and become an even more dynamic force this upcoming season."

Jardine-Clark, a native of Highland, Utah, appeared in 27 matches (74 sets) last season, contributing 114 kills with a .184 hitting percentage, along with seven aces, 30 blocks, and 76 digs. She recorded a season-high 21 kills against the San Diego Mojo on April 19, adding 10 digs and five blocks in a standout all-around performance. Jardine-Clark made a strong impression in her professional debut, posting 13 kills, 11 digs, and one block in a 3-2 victory over the Rise on Jan. 10. She was selected 35th overall by Vegas in the fifth round of the 2024 collegiate draft.

A product of the University of Utah (2022-24) and the University of Wisconsin (2021), Jardine-Clark was a member of the Badgers' 2021 NCAA National Championship team. During her senior season at Utah, Jardine-Clark posted 261 kills with an average of 2.84 kills per set and a .266 hitting percentage.

Jardine-Clark's decorated high school career included being named a 2020 Under Armour First Team All-American, the 2020 Utah Gatorade Player of the Year, and USA Today's Player of the Year for the state of Utah. She was also honored as the 2020 Deseret News Ms. Volleyball after leading Lone Peak High School to the 6A State Championship.

Additional roster announcements will be made throughout the free agency window as the Rise prepare for their third season, starting January 2026.

Images from this story







Major League Volleyball Stories from August 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.