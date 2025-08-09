Rise Lock in Libero Elena Oglivie for Another Season

August 9, 2025 - Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release









Grand Rapids Rise libero Elena Oglivie

(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo) Grand Rapids Rise libero Elena Oglivie(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Rise have re-signed libero Elena Oglivie (uh-LEN-uh OAG-liv-ee) ahead of the 2026 Major League Volleyball season. After a record-breaking rookie season, Oglivie returns to anchor the Rise's back row with a blend of elite defensive instincts, poise, and consistent all-around play.

"Elena is a calm competitor who brings a steady, confident presence to our team," said Rise head coach and VP of volleyball operations Cathy George. "Her overall skill and command of her game is what made her a standout college performer. She brought that to the Rise this past season and continues to grow her game at the professional level. This summer she has been training the U.S. National Team and is gaining continued experience. We are excited to have her back in Grand Rapids this season."

Oglivie appeared in all 28 matches (104 sets) during the 2025 season, setting a team record with 392 digs. She had 15 or more digs in 13 matches, including a franchise single-match record 30 digs in a five-set battle against the Atlanta Vibe on April 26. The Honolulu, Hawaii native made her professional debut on Jan. 10, 2025 at the Vegas Thrill after being selected 29th overall in the fourth round of the 2024 collegiate draft.

Before turning pro, Oglivie played five seasons at Stanford University, finishing her collegiate career with 2,075 digs in 136 matches (495 sets). A two-time AVCA All-America Honorable Mention and two-time Pac-12 Libero of the Year, she helped lead the Cardinal to two Pac-12 championships and four NCAA Tournament appearances, advancing to the NCAA Regional Final three times. She also represented the United States on the U20 World Championship team.

A product of 'Iolani School in Honolulu, Oglivie was a high school teammate of recently signed Rise setter Saige Ka'aha'aina-Torres. She was a three-time Gatorade Hawaii Player of the Year, two-time state champion, and a 2019 Under Armour First Team All-American. She also played club volleyball for Kui'kahi VBC.

Additional roster announcements will be made throughout the free agency window as the Rise prepare for their third season, starting January 2026.

Images from this story







Major League Volleyball Stories from August 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.