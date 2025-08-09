Rise Re-Sign Setter Camryn Turner Following Standout Rookie Season

August 9, 2025 - Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release









Grand Rapids Rise setter Camryn Turner

(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Marc Lebryk/Indy Ignite) Grand Rapids Rise setter Camryn Turner(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Marc Lebryk/Indy Ignite)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Rise have re-signed setter Camryn Turner ahead of the 2026 Major League Volleyball season. After making her professional debut with the Rise in 2025, Turner returns to Grand Rapids following a strong rookie campaign that showcased her court vision, consistency, and emergence as one of the league's most promising young setters.

"Camryn was a great addition to our team last season as one of our draft selections, and she did not disappoint," said Rise head coach and VP of volleyball operations Cathy George. "She's a composed, competitive player who consistently finds ways to win and elevate those around her. She is a tremendous setter and athlete, and we're thrilled to have her back in Grand Rapids for the 2026 season."

Turner appeared in 22 matches (72 sets) for the Rise during the 2025 season, totaling 569 assists, 178 digs, 40 kills (.309), 14 blocks, and four aces, while recording eight double-doubles. The 5-foot-8 setter started the final 10 matches of the season and set a single-match franchise record with 56 assists in a five-set battle against Orlando on April 30. Turner made her professional debut on January 10, 2025, at the Vegas Thrill, after being selected 22nd overall in the third round of the 2024 collegiate draft.

A two-time AVCA All-American at the University of Kansas, Turner recorded 3,758 career assists, over 1,000 digs, and was named the 2023 Big 12 Setter of the Year. She delivered back-to-back 1,000-assist seasons while guiding the Jayhawks to multiple NCAA Tournament appearances and was named All-America Third Team in 2024.

Originally from Topeka, Kansas, Turner starred at Seaman High School, where she graduated as the program's all-time leader in kills (1,316) and assists (1,433). She also earned substate titles in both volleyball and basketball and competed in club volleyball with Shazam/KC Power.

Additional roster announcements will be made throughout the free agency window as the Rise prepare for their third season, starting January 2026.

Images from this story







Major League Volleyball Stories from August 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.