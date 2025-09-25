2025 Offseason Conversation with Lauren Jardine-Clark

Published on September 25, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Get to know opposite hitter Lauren Jardine-Clark in the fourth edition of our 2025 "Offseason Conversation" series with the Grand Rapids Rise.

Welcome to the Grand Rapids Rise. What made you want to sign with Grand Rapids?

I was looking for a program that had just as much heart as it did talent, both in the players and the coaches. After talking with [Rise head coach] Cathy [George] and getting to know more of the staff, I knew this was exactly where I was supposed to be.

Looking back on your first pro season, what stands out the most to you?

Coming straight from college into the pros was such a unique and awesome experience. My body was definitely worn down after five more months of playing, but the transition felt seamless in a lot of ways. I was able to use everything I learned in college while soaking up so much more in just a few months. Meeting players I grew up watching and finally getting to share the court with them was like a dream come true.

The transition was certainly interesting. I thought I knew how to play volleyball, then I got to the pro level and realized I still had so much to learn. I just tried to take everything in from my teammates, my coaches, and from watching tons of volleyball. I still do. I picked up little pieces of someone's game here and there and tried to add it to my own. That openness to learning was the biggest thing for me.

Did you always think you'd become a professional volleyball player?

When I was little, I dreamed of being a pro. But deep down, I have always wanted to be a mom, and those two things do not always go hand in hand. Lucky for me, they did.

Once I got to college, I started to believe going pro was possible. My coaches gave me opportunities that connected me with the right people, and all the hours of practice really added up. My parents played a huge role too, driving me to practices and waiting in gyms until late at night. Every coach, every teammate, every sacrifice my family made helped me believe I could actually reach this level.

Coincidentally, your first pro match was against the Rise. What do you recall about that night?

I remember hitting a lot of line [shots] and I was so amped up on adrenaline. It was my first time playing in front of a crowd that big, and I could just feel the energy behind me. At the same time, I looked across the net during warm-ups and thought, "Wow, these players are really good." I told myself, "Do the best you can, trust your training, and play loose." That confidence carried me through, and I was proud of how I performed in that moment.

You have played both pin positions. What has that versatility meant for your career?

I started as an outside in high school, then switched back and forth between outside and opposite depending on what my team needed. At Utah, my coach asked me to play opposite because that is where the team needed me most, and I embraced it. That trust in my training and willingness to fill whatever role was necessary really helped me grow. I love playing both, and even now in grass and sand tournaments I switch it up. To me, it is all about being whatever your team needs.

Who has had the biggest influence on your volleyball journey so far?

I would say my husband. He has helped me understand how important it is not just to watch high-level volleyball, but to really study it, and apply it to my game. We are constantly in gyms together, and I try to play as much as possible to get extra reps. That way, when I bring something new into a match, it is not random. It is something I have worked on, studied, and practiced. That mindset is something he has really instilled in me.

You were part of Wisconsin's 2021 national championship team as a freshman. What was that experience like?

It was so much fun, even though I didn't see much court time, because I knew how hard my teammates had worked and how we pushed them in practice to be ready for anything. Watching them succeed on the biggest stage was so rewarding. I also realized that being a great teammate is not just about what you do on the court. Whether you are on the bench, injured, or running the "B" side, there is always a way to support your team. That was my role at the time, and it was really special to be part of that journey.

If you could change one rule in volleyball to make it more interesting or challenging, what would it be?

I would get rid of tape serves. When the ball clips the net and drops straight down, it feels impossible to defend. I think if the serve hits the tape, it should automatically go to the other team, kind of like in grass tournaments. And while we are at it, I would bring doubles back too. [Editor's note: A "double" is when a set makes double contact, which is more often allowed in outdoor play.]







Major League Volleyball Stories from September 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.