Atlanta Vibe Welcomes Beau Lawler to Coaching Staff

Published on September 25, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Vibe are excited to welcome Beau Lawler as Assistant Coach for the 2026 Major League Volleyball (MLV) season. Lawler joins the Vibe with a rich coaching background that spans top collegiate programs, national team experience, and a reputation for elevating both defensive and offensive systems. He arrives in Atlanta following the 2025 Athletes Unlimited season, where he is the Player Development Coach, working closely with elite professional talent to refine skills, elevate performance, and support athlete growth on and off the court.

Lawler also recently served as the Associate Head Coach at Blue Mountain Christian University in Mississippi for the 2024 season and Assistant Coach in the 2022 season. In his 2024 season with the Blue Mountain Toppers, Lawler helped lead the team to a 22-8 record. In 2022, the team posted a 34-3 overall record and a 19-1 conference finish, earning a berth in the NAIA national tournament. Lawler was named the 2022 AVCA Northeast Region Assistant Coach of the Year and Southern States Conference Assistant Coach of the Year.

Prior to BMC, Lawler previously served as assistant coach for Kayla Banwarth at Ole Miss, where he led a defensive unit that posted five matches with double-digit blocks during the 2020-21 season. The Rebels tied a match-high record with 18.0 total blocks in a five-set win over LSU, showcasing Lawler's ability to build elite defensive systems.

His coaching journey also includes pivotal roles at Nebraska, Idaho State, and Utah - each stop marked by program-best finishes and postseason success. At Nebraska, Lawler helped guide the Huskers to a 28-5 record and an NCAA Regional Final appearance in 2019, while managing game film, statistical analysis, and scouting operations. At Idaho State, he oversaw middle blockers and liberos, leading to All-Conference honors and a Big Sky Libero of the Year award.

"Beau is a brilliant mind in volleyball, as he has an excellent ability to break down the game, connect with athletes, and build elite systems," said Atlanta Vibe owner Colleen Craig. "We're building something special in Atlanta, and Beau's experience and energy will help us take the next step."

Lawler's resume also includes three seasons at Utah, where he rose from video coordinator to technical director and helped the Utes reach their first NCAA Regional appearance in 2017. He's coached with Club V Volleyball, sending 14 athletes to college programs, and currently serves as an assistant coach for the U.S. Deaf National Team. His work with Team USA includes statistical analysis at open tryouts from 2016-2018.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Atlanta Vibe," said Lawler. "This organization is forward-thinking, competitive, and deeply committed to growing the sport. I'm eager to contribute to our identity and help build a team that Atlanta can rally behind."







