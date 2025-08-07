Vibe Re-Sign Edmond, Louis, and Jones for 2026

Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







ATLANTA, Ga. - As free agency opened up on August 7th at 5 pm EST, the Atlanta Vibe started the 2026 Free Agency period with the re-signing of three top players from the 2025 season. Next season's roster will be headlined by 2025 First Team player outside hitter Leah Edmond, 2025 Rookie of the Year middle blocker Khori Louis, and opposite hitter Aiko Jones.

"We're thrilled to bring back key pieces of our roster," said team owner Colleen Craig. "Leah, Khori, and Aiko each played a major role in our success last season, and re-signing them gives us the foundation we need to keep building. Our focus remains the same-winning a championship and setting the standard for professional volleyball in the US."

LEAH EDMOND Outside Hitter | #13

Atlanta's superstar outside hitter, Edmond, returns for her third season with the Vibe after earning First Team All-League honors in 2025 and becoming the league's first-ever MVP in 2024. A six-rotation standout, Edmond ranked second in the league in both total kills (409) and total service aces (41) during the 2025 season. She also averaged 2.74 digs per set, finishing ninth in the league, and totaled 496 points-second most across the PVF. Edmond collected 18 double-doubles on the season, impacting the team in various areas of the game.

KHORI LOUIS Middle Blocker | #22

The 2025 Rookie of the Year, Khori Louis, re-signs with the Vibe for her second season in Atlanta. Louis led the league in hitting efficiency in her debut year, averaging .359 on the season, as well as the second highest kill percentage at .449. On the season, Louis put up double-digit kills in nine matches. Posting up season-high six blocks in two matches on the season, Louis totaled 58 blocks on the season, ranked eighth in the league.

AIKO JONES Opposite Hitter | #15

Opposite hitter Aiko Jones returns to the Vibe for a second season, after finishing her debut season in 2025. Jones wrapped up her season with a .362 kill percentage, showcasing strong efficiency at the net. Defensively, she averaged 0.44 blocks per set-just outside the league's top ten-and added 98 total digs over 72 sets. Jones also contributed 89 kills on the season, playing a key role on both sides of the ball for the Vibe.







