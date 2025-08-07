Indy Ignite Sign Six Players for 2026 Season; Five Return from 2025 Championship Finalist Along with One Newcomer

FISHERS, Ind. - The Indy Ignite have signed six players for the 2026 Major League Volleyball season. Five of those players were mainstays on the team that finished runner-up in May in the Pro Volleyball Championship.

Led by the return of record-setting All-Star, All-First Team opposite hitter and fan favorite Azhani Tealer, the signings provide the Ignite with a solid roster foundation for the upcoming season.

Rejoining Tealer for their second Ignite season will be outside hitter Anna DeBeer and libero Elena Scott, who both made immediate impacts in their rookie season with the Ignite just as they did in their college careers at the University of Louisville.

DeBeer, the team's top draft choice last year, became a powerful force down the stretch once she recovered from an ankle injury sustained in the NCAA Championships.

Scott, who is well known among Ignite fans for her gritty defense, shined after joining the starting lineup midway through 2025, finishing fourth in the league in digs.

Lydia Martyn, who quickly developed into a top middle blocker last season and led the league in kill percentage and ranked second in kill efficiency, is returning, too. So is setter Ainise Havili, the veteran sideline leader who sparked the Ignite in numerous matches.

The newcomer to Indy is 6-foot-6 powerhouse middle blocker Alexandra Botezat. The Romanian native packs a punch with nine years of successful pro play in Italy, including a CEV Club Championship with UYBA Busto Arsizio. Most recently, she is coming off of an over 170-point season with Volley Talmassons in Series A1. This will be the first season outside of Italy for the veteran; she brings an explosive, experienced blocking and attacking presence to the Ignite front line, along with a very strong hybrid serve.

"It's really wonderful to bring back so much of the talent from our inaugural season, and to combine those great players with experienced talent from Europe feels like a recipe for success," said Mary Kay Huse, the Indy franchise's President and General Manager. "This gives us an incredible start and a wonderful core roster to add to in the coming days and weeks, as well as during the draft later this year. Can't wait to share more soon!"

Tealer, who is serving as an assistant volleyball coach at Vanderbilt University during the offseason, said she is thrilled to return to the Ignite for the franchise's second season.

"Indy feels like home to me. The fans are second to none. It's just a great all-around sports town," said Tealer. "Talking with Coach (Lauren) Bertolacci, we're ready to get to work and go after a championship again."

The 2026 Major League Volleyball (MLV) season begins in January. Veteran European coach Lauren Bertolacci has taken over the reins as head coach of the Ignite, who boasted a potent attack that led the league in points (1,982) and kill percentage (36.7%), while ranking second in points per set (17.09), assists per set (13.05) and kills per set (13.74) in the season that ended in May.

Additions to the roster can be found in real time on the Indy Ignite Transaction Tracker and as they are announced on Indy Ignite's social media accounts.

Key statistics and notes for the players who are signed are below.

Azhani Tealer - Named to the All-PVF First Team after leading the Ignite in points (464, third in the league), kills (385, third in the league), blocks (64) and service aces (15, 10th in the league). She set the league record for points (35) and kills (31) in a match against Omaha on March 13.

Elena Scott - She played in every match as a rookie, starting the final 20 at libero. Scott led the team with 374 digs (fourth in the league) and 3.22 per set. She averaged 20 digs per match over the final nine, including a franchise-record 29 against Grand Rapids on April 12.

Lydia Martyn - She led the team and league in kill percentage (49.1%) and led the team and ranked second in the league in kill efficiency (35.7%). Martyn posted 14 kills without any errors in the championship semifinal win over Omaha.

Anna DeBeer - Played in 18 matches (including postseason) beginning February 20, after recovering from a serious ankle injury sustained in the NCAA Championship semifinals in December. She finished sixth on the team in points (172), averaging 3.13/set, and fifth on the team in kills (148, 2.69/set). Her 16 kills were crucial in the Ignite's postseason semifinal win over defending league champion Omaha.

Anise Havili - Played in 15 matches as the Ignite's backup setter, her second season in the league. She recorded two double-doubles in 2025, with 20 assists and 10 digs against Vegas (her former team) on April 17 and 24 assists and 13 digs against San Diego on May 3.

Alexandra Botezat - Born in Romania but an Italian national since moving there as a young child, she played for CDA Volley Talmassons FVG in the Italian Women's Volleyball League Serie A1 - the nation's top women's pro league - in 2024-25, averaging 3.96 attack points, 1.81 block points and 0.77 service points per match, with a 43.1% attack efficiency.







