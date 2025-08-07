Husker Star Returns as Supernovas Sign Beason, Hilley, and Hentz in Blockbuster Free Agency Opener

August 7, 2025 - Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Omaha Supernovas News Release







OMAHA, Neb. - Omaha Supernovas, the world's leading professional volleyball franchise, added a blockbuster haul on the first day of Major League Volleyball free agency, signing former Nebraska volleyball All-American Merritt Beason, 2025 Setter of the Year Sydney Hilley and U.S. Olympian libero Morgan Hentz.

Beason returns to the state after being selected No. 1 overall in last year's league draft. She averaged 2.69 kills and 2.08 digs per set in her rookie season with Atlanta, highlighted by a 17-kill, 10-dig performance against the Supernovas in the 2025 season opener, which marked one of her best outings of the year. The Alabama native spent two seasons in Lincoln with the Huskers, earning AVCA first-team All-America honors in 2023 while helping Nebraska to consecutive NCAA national semifinal appearances.

Hilley returns to Omaha after spending one season with the Indy Ignite, sparking a reunion that saw her earn Playoff MVP honors for the Supernovas when they won the inaugural Pro Volleyball Championship at the CHI Health Center in 2024. The Wisconsin graduate and five-time All-American led the league last season with 11.30 assists per set while guiding the Ignite to the league championship match in Las Vegas.

Hentz rounds out the star-studded trio, joining the Supernovas after two seasons with Atlanta after winning back-to-back Libero of the Year awards. Hentz, an Olympian for the U.S. Women's National Team, has led the league in digs per set each of the past two seasons while earning consecutive first-team all-league honors. She holds the league's single season records for total digs (508) and digs per set (4.50).







