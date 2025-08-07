2025 Player in Review: Carli Snyder

August 7, 2025 - Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release









Grand Rapids Rise outside hitter Carli Snyder

(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo) Grand Rapids Rise outside hitter Carli Snyder(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

Images from this story

Outside hitter Carli Snyder completed a standout debut season with the Grand Rapids Rise during the 2025 Pro Volleyball Federation campaign and is set to return for the 2026 Major League Volleyball season as part of her two-year contract. A native of Macomb, Michigan, Snyder played in all but one set, setting a team record with 111, and was one of only three players to appear in all 28 matches. She led the team with 388 points, powered by 315 kills (.208 hitting percentage), 40 blocks, and a franchise-record 33 aces, earning PVF All-League Second Team honors. She also finished with 314 digs, the second-most in team history, and recorded a team-high 12 double-doubles. Her strong performance to start the season also earned her a selection to the PVF All-Star match that was held in February.







Major League Volleyball Stories from August 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.