2025 Offseason Conversation with Carli Snyder

Published on September 18, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Grand Rapids Rise outside hitter Carli Snyder

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Get to know outside hitter Carli Snyder in the third edition of our 2025 "Offseason Conversation" series with the Grand Rapids Rise.

Entering your second year with the Rise, what's something you learned last season about yourself as a player?

I learned how important it is to bounce back quickly because our league is so competitive. In other leagues, there might be bigger gaps between the top and bottom teams, but here anyone can beat anyone on any given day. That means you really have to be resilient, especially when you're playing two matches a week.

I realized my mind and body had to be strong, and I had to stay focused with a short memory. Don't dwell too long on mistakes but also don't get too high when things go well. The season is long, and the job is never done. You just keep playing, leaning on your teammates, and keep moving forward.

What have you been up to this offseason?

I've been playing a lot, which has been great. I practice with a college team near me in Durham [North Carolina], and I've done some coaching and played in grass tournaments, which has been fun. I've also been traveling. One of my best friends got married in Greece and another in France, so I had two European trips this summer. Outside of volleyball, I've been gardening, spending time with my cat, and just enjoying the offseason.

Outside of volleyball, what's something you've really enjoyed about being back in Michigan?

One of my best friends from high school lives in Grand Rapids, and it's been so fun reconnecting with her. She's shown me new places, given me something to do outside of volleyball, and been a great resource after long weeks of travel.

And then there's my mom. She came to our apartment with Christmas decorations, a floor mat, and little touches like that. When I was playing in France, I was always jealous of teammates whose parents could stop by and make their place feel like home. Mine felt so empty then, but this year it's been nice to have that comfort.

You and Rhamat Alhassan played all four years together at Florida. How excited are you to be teammates with her again, and what should Rise fans know about her?

I'm so excited. Rhamat and I were roommates for two years in college, and we're extremely close. She's one of my best friends. Off the court, she's one of the most dependable people you'll ever meet. She's the kind of friend who will pick you up from the airport at 3 a.m. without hesitation.

On the court, she brings that same energy. When we were both freshmen together, I would think of her as an older sister who could guide me, and she's just always been wise beyond her years. She has played in different countries and brings this wealth of experience. She's also one of the best at what she does, so it's going to be special to share the court with her again and support her journey.

When spectators watch you play, what do you hope they notice first?

I hope they notice how much I care for my teammates. I love celebrating their successes as much as my own and being the kind of role player the team needs in any situation. I've never been too focused on stats; my goal has always been to bring out the best in others. Of course, I want to play well, but I hope people see that I'm committed to being a good teammate above all else.

You were one of the top servers in the league last season. How did you develop that part of your game, and what advice would you give younger players who want to serve like you?

I've been using the jump topspin serve for a while. It kind of went away for a bit, but now with players hitting harder, it's making a comeback as a really aggressive weapon to score points or get teams out of system. For me, serving is as much mental as it is physical. It's about balancing the risk of errors with how much pressure you're putting on the other team. Over time, I've worked on increasing my speed while keeping my consistency, which is what people saw last season. I've always wanted to be a server who applies steady pressure, not someone who gets an ace and then misses the next one.

It's taken me years to build that consistency, and it hasn't always been smooth. At one point in college, I had to step away from the jump serve for two years because I wasn't generating enough power. My advice to young players is to trust the process and keep pushing yourself. Work on speed, location, and control so that even on off days, you have something reliable to fall back on.

How do you effectively reset if a match isn't going your way?

Back in college, I used to keep tightening my ponytail whenever I was frustrated, so much that my coach warned me I'd give myself hair problems. Since then, I've tried not to show physical signs of frustration. Instead, I reset by focusing on technical details. If passing isn't going well, I'll lock in on one specific thing I can control to get back on track. I remind myself that in volleyball, you're always just one play away from finding your rhythm again. Plus, each set is a fresh start. You can lose a set 25-9 and still win the match. So, mentally, I just try to embrace the idea that you can turn the tide of a match at any moment.

If you could change one rule in volleyball to make it more interesting or challenging, what would it be?

Hmm... I don't know. I'm a Taurus, so I like consistency. I don't want to change any rules. But I do think what college did with the double-touch rule is interesting. [Editor's note: The rule change permitted a player's second contact (likely a set) to involve multiple touches by that player if it's all part of one continuous action to play the ball to a teammate. This change removes the controversial judgment call on whether a double-contact was a "clean" contact or illegal.] If that rule gets carried over to the pro level, I'd definitely use my hands to set more often in out-of-system situations. It would be fun to see what players could do if doubles weren't called as strictly.

