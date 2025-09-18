Indy Ignite Inaugural Season Documentary to Premiere at Heartland International Film Festival

FISHERS, Ind. - "Ignite the Fire," a 79-minute documentary about Indy Ignite Pro Volleyball's first season, will premiere Oct. 10 as an official selection of the 34th Heartland International Film Festival, Oct. 9-19 in Indianapolis.

The world premiere of "Ignite the Fire" will be at 6 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. on Oct. 10 at the Living Room Theaters in the Bottleworks District, downtown Indianapolis. Tickets for those screenings are sold out; an additional screening of the film will be at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 16, at the Indianapolis Art Center. Tickets for the Oct. 16 screening and at-home streaming for "Ignite the Fire" are available at HeartlandFilmFestival.org.

"Ignite the Fire," which was directed by Brian Hansen and Juan Guillen, tells the story of the struggles and victories of the Indy Ignite players, coaches and front office staff as they navigate their inaugural season as Indiana's first professional women's volleyball team. The Ignite, which came within one game of winning the Major League Volleyball championship in their first season, were thrilling to watch on and off the court.

"At the Heartland International Film Festival, we take pride in showcasing Hoosier filmmakers and local stories alongside our international lineup and big studio sneak peeks," said Greg Sorvig, Heartland Film's Artistic Director. "When Indy Ignite let us consider their documentary about the team's first incredible season that brought women's professional volleyball to Indiana, we knew it would be a great addition and resonate with our audiences. We are thrilled to host 'Ignite the Fire' at the 34th Heartland International Film Festival!"

Along with the Ignite's inaugural season athletes and coaches, the documentary will show Central Indiana fans plenty of familiar faces and places, including Indianapolis sports entertainment leaders, media members and the Fishers Event Center, home of the Indy Ignite.

"The story of the inaugural season of the Indy Ignite is one that needs to be told. It shows the grit of a team, full of rookies and undersized ballers, that came together and came up with an unexpected second-place finish in their first-ever season in Major League Volleyball," said Carly Klanac, vice president of marketing and game day experience for Indy Ignite and the film's producer. "We are on a mission to become an integral part of Indiana culture, so it's a real honor for our documentary to be an official selection of the prestigious Heartland International Film Festival. We hope everyone gets a chance to see the film- either in person or online at HeartlandFilmFestival.org- and we hope that motivates moviegoers to check out a game when our second season starts in January 2026."







