Indy Ignite Opens Training Camp this Week with Championship Ambitions for the 2026 Season

Published on December 3, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Indy Ignite is officially tipping off its training camp for the 2026 season this week, launching the Ignite's second season full of elite talent, high expectations, and Major League Volleyball Championship title aspirations.

Held at the Ignite practice facility, The Academy Volleyball Club, this year's camp brings together seven returning players from the Ignite's inaugural season, key offseason acquisitions, and four new players chosen in the Nov. 24 MLV Draft. Over the next month, athletes will begin their practice and weight-lifting regimes and learn more about Head Coach Lauren Bertolacci's plan for an aggressive style of play. They will also participate in community events, including visiting Newfields Winterlights experience next week, and team-building activities.

"Training camp is off to a strong start. Everyone is healthy, energized, and committed, " said Head Coach Lauren Bertolacci. "From Day One, we set the standard that our goal is to lift the trophy. Nothing is guaranteed in sport, but the way we work from the very first session sets the tone for what we want to achieve."

Twelve of the Ignite's 15-member roster arrived in time for the start of training camp and three of four draft picks will join their teammates when their collegiate post-season play ends. Cara Cresse, a middle blocker for the University of Louisville who is from Fort Wayne; Emma Halter, a libero for the University of Texas who is from Indianapolis; and Taylor Landfair, an outside hitter for the University of Nebraska who is from Plainfield, Ill. are all participating in the NCAA Division I women's volleyball tournament. Nebraska is a No. 1 overall seed, Louisville is a No. 2 seed and Texas is a No. 3 seed.

The Ignite will open their season Jan. 10 in Dallas, taking on the newest MLV team, the Dallas Pulse, which is beginning its inaugural season. The Ignite's home opener is Jan. 24 against Omaha, which the Ignite eliminated in the semifinal match of the league championship in May.



Indy Ignite's 2026 roster includes:

-

Alexandra Botezat, middle blocker whose hometown is Braila, Romania. -

Emoni Bush, outside hitter whose hometown is Campbell River, BC. -

Anna DeBeer, outside hitter whose hometown is Louisville, Ky. -

Cara Cresse, middle blocker whose hometown is Fort Wayne, Ind. -

Emma Halter, libero whose hometown is Indianapolis, Ind. -

Camryn Hannah, opposite hitter whose hometown is Lansing, Ill. -

Ainise Havili, setter, whose hometown is Fort Worth, Texas. -

Taylor Landfair, outside hitter, whose hometown is Plainfield, Ill. -

Kayla Lund, outside hitter whose hometown is Pasadena, Calif. -

Lydia Martyn, middle blocker whose hometown is Anderson, S.C. -

Leketor Member-Meneh, outside hitter whose hometown is St. Louis, Mo. -

Blake Mohler, middle blocker whose hometown is Ocean Springs, Miss. -

Elena Scott, libero whose hometown is Louisville, Ky. -

Azhani Tealer, opposite hitter, whose hometown is Grand Prairie, Texas -

Mia Tuaniga, setter, whose hometown is Long Beach, Calif.







