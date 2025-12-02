Ignite President and General Manager Mary Kay Huse Named to Indianapolis Business Journal Inaugural C-Suite Awards List

Published on December 2, 2025 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Indy Ignite News Release







Indy Ignite President and General Manager Mary Kay Huse is among 23 executives being honored today as a part of Indianapolis Business Journal's inaugural class of C-Suite awardees.

The executives lead Indiana companies of all sizes and represent a variety of industries including sports, healthcare, manufacturing, real estate, law, and more. Huse and her fellow honorees are being celebrated along with six top CEOs at IBJ's first CEO of the Year and C-Suite Awards event today at the Indiana Roof Ballroom.

"I am happy to not only be chosen as part of this inaugural class of honorees but also really proud to be included among so many accomplished leaders," said Huse. "A huge thank you to the Indy Ignite front office and ownership, because awards like this are more about the team than the individual. And thank you to the Indianapolis Business Journal."

The IBJ is honoring a total of 29 executives today.

"We're thrilled but not surprised that our inaugural group of CEOs and c-suite leaders is such an accomplished group and represents some of Indiana's most innovative and high-growth companies," said IBJ Publisher Nate Feltman, who is also the owner and CEO of IBJ Media.







Major League Volleyball Stories from December 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.