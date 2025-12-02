Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

Published on December 2, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)







This past week the Dallas Pulse selected Wisconsin's Outside Hitter Mimi Colyer with the first overall pick in the Major League Volleyball Draft, Canadian Premier League side York United FC rebranded as Inter Toronto Football Club, and the Professional Women's Hockey League's Seattle Torrent set an attendance record with over 16,000 fans for their home opener.

Highlights from this week come from Major League Volleyball, the Ultimate Frisbee Association, Canadian Premier League, Major League Soccer, National Women's Soccer League, Professional Women's Hockey League, American Hockey League, Western Hockey League, United States Hockey League, North American Hockey League, National Lacrosse League, Canadian Football League, NBA G League, and Women's Pro Baseball League.

OTHER SPORTS

Major League Volleyball

The next generation of professional volleyball stars has arrived, as Wisconsin's Mimi Colyer led a group of 32 standout players selected in the 2025 Major League Volleyball Draft. Colyer, one of 15 semifinalists for the AVCA Player of the Year this season, ranks third nationally in kills with 5.28 per match. Honored as an AVCA All-America selection a year ago, she has led this season's Badger squad to a No. 10 national ranking and 20-4 record. The Atlanta Vibe tabbed Creighton outside hitter Ava Martin with the No. 2 choice. Later in the same round, her teammate Kiara Reinhardt was chosen at No. 8 by the Omaha Supernovas. Creighton is the first school in league history to have two players selected in round one.

Wisconsin volleyball outside hitter Mimi Colyer spoke with reporters after being selected No. 1 overall in the 2026 Major League Volleyball Draft

Ava Martin - standout outside hitter from Creighton University - has officially been selected as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 Major League Volleyball Draft! Watch the full moment she hears her name called and becomes the newest member of the Atlanta Vibe.

Ultimate Frisbee Association

The Colorado Summit of the Ultimate Frisbee Association (UFA) have announced an official rebrand to the Colorado Apex, marking a new chapter for Colorado's premier professional ultimate frisbee team and its growing fan base. ¬ÅWe're excited to continue growing the sport of ultimate frisbee in Colorado," said Timothy Kefalas, Managing Partner of the Colorado Apex. ¬ÅWe're embracing a new look and new name, but same elevation attitude!" Since entering the league as an expansion team in 2022, Colorado has built a reputation as one of the most competitive and community-driven organizations in the UFA. Since their founding, the Colorado franchise has qualified for the playoffs in three of their first four seasons of play, including a West Division title in 2022. At the conclusion of the 2025 season, the Apex gave its original team name-the Summit-to the incoming National Women's Soccer League expansion team, the new Denver Summit FC.

The best Callahan plays from the last five seasons of play!

SOCCER

Canadian Premier League

Inter Toronto Football Club was officially unveiled today as the new identity of the city's Canadian Premier League (CPL) team. With this launch, the club turns the page on its York United FC era, embracing an identity that reflects the character and ambition of Toronto itself: diverse, forward-looking and globally connected.Much like the city's own transformation from York to Toronto in 1834, this evolution signals the club's intent to move forward with purpose, representing a community that continues to grow and inspire through the universal language of soccer. The club is proudly Canadian and deeply committed to showcasing the talent, diversity, and resilience of homegrown talent, both at home and on the international stage. "Our city stands for opportunity and resilience and our club must reflect that," said Ricardo Pasquel, President and Owner, Inter Toronto. "Inter Toronto is the next step in our journey to strengthen Canadian soccer and provide a true pathway for young players to grow right here at home. We are investing in our community and in a future where Inter Toronto becomes a symbol of what this sport can achieve in Canada. It is an exciting moment, and it belongs to everyone who believes in what we are building."

Inter Toronto: Behind the brand.

Major League Soccer

Thomas Muller and Messi Set To Battle In 2025 MLS Cup Final!

National Women's Soccer League

Gotham FC's second NWSL Championship win in three years was the most-watched match in league history, drawing 1.184 million viewers and becoming the first NWSL game to surpass 1 million viewers. The 2025 figure marks a 22% increase over the 2024 title match, which previously held the viewership record, and a 45% jump from the 2023 contest. Viewership among adults ages 18 to 34 rose 70% year over year, underscoring the league's continued momentum with younger audiences. The record-setting broadcast came as Gotham secured its second major trophy this year, earning a 1-0 victory over rival Washington on Saturday at PayPal Park in San Jose, California.

A victory parade was thrown in New York City for Gotham FC's national championship victory. FOX 5 NY's Tina Cervasio has more.

Gotham FC players Rose LaVelle and Emily Sonnett join "CBS Mornings" to talk about their tense NWSL championship game against the Washington Spirit, and LaVelle's game-winning goal in the 80th minute that secured the trophy.

Denver Summit FC announced that ticket sales for The Kickoff, the club's inaugural home match, have surpassed 25,000. The match will take place at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, March 28 at Noon MT, marking a historic moment for professional soccer in Colorado. "There is nothing more powerful than a city showing up for its team," said Denver Summit FC President Jen Millet. "Crossing the 25,000 mark for The Kickoff tells us everything we need to know about what this moment means to Denver. This match is more than a game. It's a statement about the power of women's sports and what this community is capable of building together."

HOCKEY

Professional Women's Hockey League

In front of 16,014 fans - breaking the record for the largest crowd for a women's hockey game in a U.S. arena - the Seattle Torrent made their highly-anticipated home debut at Climate Pledge Arena, falling 3-0 to the two-time defending Walter Cup Champion Minnesota Frost on Friday afternoon. Frost forward Kelly Pannek led the way for Minnesota, notching two goals, backed by goaltender Nicole Hensley making 30 saves to earn a shutout in her first start of the season.

More than 16,000 fans packed Climate Pledge Arena as the Seattle Torrent played their first-ever home game, setting a U.S. attendance record for professional women's hockey.

American Hockey League

Yanick Turcotte and Ty Bauer drop the gloves in what is sure to be the fight of the year in the AHL as the Chicago Wolves and Manitoba Moose faced off.

Western Hockey League

The Western Hockey League announced Everett Silvertips defenceman and Anaheim Ducks prospect Tarin Smith has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week for the week ending Sunday, November 30. Smith, a 19-year-old product of Porcupine Plain, Sask., registered seven points (2G-5A) and a plus-3 rating in three games as the Silvertips went 2-1-0-0 this past week.

United States Hockey League

Muskegon Lumberjacks forward Rudolfs Berzkalns is turning a corner with his own confidence this season and it's showing in his gam

North American Hockey League

NAHL Top 5 Plays of the Week

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

The Buffalo Bandits announced the team has acquired defenseman Mitch de Snoo from the Philadelphia Wings in exchange for a conditional first-round pick in the 2026 NLL Entry Draft and a conditional second-round pick in the 2028 NLL Entry Draft. de Snoo (6'2", 220 lbs., 10/22/1992) split his 2024-25 season between Toronto Rock and Philadelphia Wings, registering 19 points (9+10) in 18 games. He tallied 206 loose-ball recoveries last season, ranking first on the team with Toronto (109) and second in Philadelphia (97). de Snoo recorded 34 caused turnovers in 2024-25, ranking second on both teams among teammates, earning 19 with Toronto and 15 in Philadelphia.

Watch the full Buffalo Bandits Banner Raising Ceremony as the team raised their seventh NLL Championship banner! The Bandits took on the Georgia Swarm in the game and beat them 15-11. Watch the full speech from Brett Swenson in the video!

Toronto Rock forward CJ Kirst First Career NLL Goal

FOOTBALL

Canadian Football League

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announce the team has signed American quarterback Bryce Perkins. Perkins (6-2, 215, Virginia; born: December 20, 1996, in Chandler, AZ.) signs a futures contract with the Blue Bombers after three seasons in the NFL (2021-2022, 2025), two in the UFL (2024-2025), and a four-year collegiate career split between Arizona State (2015-2016), and Virginia (2018-2019). Perkins signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and was a part of the Super Bowl LVI winning squad in 2021. Perkins appeared in five games with one start, where he completed 13 passes on 23 attempts, threw one touchdown, and rushed nine times for 44 yards in a 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Perkins signed briefly with the Carolina Panthers in August 2025 but was released shortly after. His 2025 UFL season with the Michigan Panthers saw him completing 109 passes for 1,342 yards and nine touchdowns, while rushing for 269 yards on 47 tries for five touchdowns in six starts. After the season, Perkins was awarded UFL MVP and UFL Offensive Player of the Year and led the league in yards-per-attempt (8.5), and passer rating (108.7).

The 112th Grey Cup delivered electricity from kickoff to the final whistle and the mic caught every second of it. Dive into the best soundbites of the championship game, featuring the biggest reactions, the loudest celebrations, and the moments that made history.

Indoor Football League

The Orlando Pirates have re-signed quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa for the 2026 season. The Big Ten's all-time leader with 11,256 passing yards, saw action in two games with the Pirates last season, making one start. In that game vs. the Bay Area Panthers, he completed eight of 17 passes for 55 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed nine times for 61 yards and two scores. The former Alabama and Maryland University quarterback, who holds numerous single-season and career passing records at the University of Maryland, left a positive impression on the organization and general manager, Jawad Yatim, following his short stint with the franchise in 2025. "Taulia is impressive; he's a competitor, possessing a skillset that directly correlates with being a highly productive player in our league. We project him to operate more comfortably in 2026, given the increased reps and exposure to the arena game. We're thrilled he's a Pirate, and excited for what's in store for him here in Orlando."

BASKETBALL

NBA G League

NBA First Round Pick Will Riley WENT OFF For 36 PTS In The G League!

BASEBALL

Women's Pro Baseball League

Next summer, when the Women's Professional Baseball League has its first pitch during its inaugural season, it will feature twenty Canadian athletes. Six of those athletes hail from B.C. CBC's Troy Charles caught up with a few of them as they reflect on being drafted and paving the way for the future of women's sports.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from December 2, 2025

Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.