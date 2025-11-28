Inter Toronto launches: A new era for professional soccer in Toronto

Published on November 28, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Inter Toronto Football Club was officially unveiled today as the new identity of the city's Canadian Premier League (CPL) team.

With this launch, the club turns the page on its York United FC era, embracing an identity that reflects the character and ambition of Toronto itself: diverse, forward-looking and globally connected.

Much like the city's own transformation from York to Toronto in 1834, this evolution signals the club's intent to move forward with purpose, representing a community that continues to grow and inspire through the universal language of soccer. The club is proudly Canadian and deeply committed to showcasing the talent, diversity, and resilience of homegrown talent, both at home and on the international stage.

"Our city stands for opportunity and resilience and our club must reflect that," said Ricardo Pasquel, President and Owner, Inter Toronto. "Inter Toronto is the next step in our journey to strengthen Canadian soccer and provide a true pathway for young players to grow right here at home. We are investing in our community and in a future where Inter Toronto becomes a symbol of what this sport can achieve in Canada. It is an exciting moment, and it belongs to everyone who believes in what we are building."

The name Inter Toronto highlights the connections between people, generations, and cultures shaped by one of the world's most international cities.

The new crest draws inspiration from Toronto's iconic skyline and the three rivers that flow into Lake Ontario, a symbol of unity and constant movement. Its colours include Lake Ontario Blue, Trillium White, Sunrise Gold, and Tower Stone. Together, they reflect the balance between ambition, authenticity, and capturing the energy of the city.

Inter Toronto remains committed to its core principles of diversity, bravery, and community building. These values continue to guide the club both on and off the pitch.







