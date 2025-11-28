ðźš? Atlético Selects Two Local Players in 2025 CPL-U SPORTS Draft

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa has selected two local players in the 2025 CPL-U SPORTS Draft, presented by Degree, which was broadcast on OneSoccer and the CPL Soccer YouTube channel on Friday, November 28, 2025.

Gabriel Tardif of Brock University and Joseph Daher of Carleton University will join Atlético Ottawa's 2026 pre-season training on trial.

Tardif, 21, is a product of the Atlético Development Program and Ottawa South United (OSU) in Ligue1 Québec, and previously joined Atlético Ottawa for the 2025 preseason. Over the past three years, he has made significant progress, including contributing to a U19 Ligue1 Québec championship in 2024. The central midfielder brings strong technical and tactical qualities and consistently demonstrates a high level of competitiveness. He continues to develop steadily as a player.

Daher, 21, also a product of the Atlético Development Program, is an Ottawa-developed player with experience in both the U-SPORTS and NCAA systems. Capable of performing in multiple positions, the former TFC Academy full-back delivered several strong performances for Carleton University's Ravens this year. The club looks forward to assessing his maturity and competitiveness during the preseason.

The CPL-U SPORTS Draft is open to any U SPORTS underclassmen with one to four years of eligibility remaining, provided they are in good standing with their school's athletic program and academic institution and intend to return to school the following year. Once selected, players may be invited to pre-season training with their prospective club, where they can compete for a roster spot for the 2026 CPL season.

CPL clubs may add up to three players on CPL-U SPORTS contracts to their developmental roster. These contracts were created to provide opportunities for the next generation of talent in Canada. Players signed to a CPL-U SPORTS contract do not count toward a club's player compensation budget.

Atlético Ottawa's pre-season preparations will get underway in January 2026 ahead of the Concacaf Champions Cup starting in February 2026. The draw for Round One will take place on Tuesday, December 9, live on YouTube.







