Cavalry FC Selects Emmanuel Dan-Adokiene and Luc Ihama in 2026 CPL-U SPORTS Draft Presented by Degree

Published on November 28, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Calgary, AB - Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League has selected forward Emmanuel Dan-Adokiene (Trinity Western University) and defender Luc Ihama (Toronto Metropolitan University) in the 2026 CPL-U SPORTS Draft presented by Degree.

Dan-Adokiene, 21, was selected by Cavalry as the seventh overall pick in the first round of the draft. Born in Calgary, Alta., Dan-Adokiene developed with Calgary Foothills. In September 2024, he made the move to British Columbia, enrolling at Trinity Western University. That same season, he was named to the Canada West All-Rookie team. In 2025, he scored eight goals in 15 appearances for the Spartans.

Ihama, 22, was selected by Cavalry as the 14th overall pick in the draft. Born in Barrie, Ont., Ihama enrolled at Toronto Metropolitan University in September 2025 and played as a defender for the Bold. Ihama previously attended Centennial College, where he was named the 2024/25 Men's Soccer MVP, and has played for League1 Ontario side Simcoe County Rovers FC, where he won the league in 2023.

" We are thrilled to welcome Emmanuel and Luc to the club," said Tofa Fakunle, Assistant General Manager, Cavalry FC. "Both are dynamic young players with personality, character, and hunger to succeed. We look forward to welcoming them to training camp."

Both Dan-Adokiene and Ihama will both report for pre-season training ahead of the 2026 CPL regular season, kicking off in April.







