Cavalry FC Midfielder Sergio Camargo Nominated for 2025 Canadian Premier League Player of the Year

Published on November 3, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Calgary, Alta. - The Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced the nominees for this year's Player of the Year award, honouring the best player in the league during the 2025 CPL Regular Season.

Camargo operated at the heart of Cavalry's attacking identity in 2025, delivering one of the most productive seasons of his CPL career. He finished tied for third among all CPL players in assists (six) and ranked sixth in total goal contributions (14). His eight goals and six assists marked new single-season career highs. Camargo led the team in shot conversion percentage (22.2 per cent) among players with at least 10 shots on target.

The winner will be decided through voting by technical leadership from all eight CPL clubs as well as by select media members, representing local and national outlets, who consistently covered the 2025 CPL Regular Season. The winner will be revealed at an in-person ceremony in Ottawa, Ont. on Friday, Nov. 7 as part of the 2025 CPL Final festivities.

Voting for the CPL's Player of the Year award is based on performances during the 2025 Regular Season, not including the TELUS Canadian Championship, Concacaf Champions Cup or the 2025 CPL Playoffs action.

The winner of the Player of the Year award will receive a unique piece of Inuit soapstone art, conceived of by artist Pitseolak Qimirpik and carved by Ruben Komangapik. The Nikisuittuq statue is a type of inukshuk, a stone landmark built to lead a traveller home. Its top stone points toward the North Star, making it an important landmark in navigation.

The 2025 CPL Awards ceremony will be broadcast live on dedicated soccer channel OneSoccer beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. MT, with appearances by OneSoccer personalities, current and former CPL players and coaches, as well as special guests from the Canadian soccer community.







