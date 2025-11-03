Forge FC's Kyle Bekker & Daniel Nimick Nominated for CPL Player of Of the Year Award

Published on November 3, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC News Release







HAMILTON, ONT. - Forge FC midfielder Kyle Bekker and defender Daniel Nimick have been named finalists for the Canadian Premier League's Player of the Year award, recognizing the league's top performer during the 2025 CPL Regular Season.

Bekker, 35, remained a central figure in Forge's midfield in 2025, scoring three goals, adding two assists, and continuing to orchestrate play with composure and precision. He finished the regular season fourth among all CPL players in chances created (49) and fourth among CPL players with at least 50 attempted passes into the final third, completing those passes at an 80.9 per cent accuracy rate. Bekker led all Forge midfielders in both forward passes (323) and total successful passes (1,058), finishing fifth and fourth in the CPL, respectively. This marks Bekker's sixth nomination for the award.

Nimick, 25, delivered another standout campaign in his first season in Forge's back line, establishing himself as one of the league's most complete defenders. He led all CPL players in progressive carries (282), blocks (24), and possessions won in the defensive third (99), and led all central defenders in successful take-ons (14). Nimick also finished third among all CPL players in forward passes (583) and ranked second among CPL defenders with at least 500 minutes played in goals conceded per 90 (0.83), highlighting both his defensive command and ability to drive play forward. This is his second nomination for the award.

The Player of the Year will be selected through voting by technical leadership from all eight CPL clubs and select media members who covered the 2025 season. The winner will be announced Friday, Nov. 7 in Ottawa, Ont., as part of the 2025 CPL Final festivities.

The recipient will receive a handcrafted Inuit soapstone piece, the Nikisuittuq, conceptualized by artist Pitseolak Qimirpik and carved by Ruben Komangapik, symbolizing guidance with its top stone pointing toward the North Star.

Fans can watch the 2025 CPL Awards ceremony live on OneSoccer at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT.







Canadian Premier League Stories from November 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.