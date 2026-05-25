Forge FC's Zayne Bruno Named Canada Soccer Training Player Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026™ Roster Reveal

Published on May 25, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC News Release







HAMILTON, Ont. - Forge FC midfielder Zayne Bruno has been named by Canada Soccer as a training player for the Canada Soccer Men's National Team training camp in Charlotte, North Carolina ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026© roster announcement later this week.

The camp runs from May 25-29 and will serve as Canada's final preparation period before Head Coach Jesse Marsch names the official FIFA World Cup 2026© roster on Thursday, May 29.

"We're proud to see Zayne earn another opportunity within the Canada Soccer environment," said Bobby Smyrniotis, Head Coach and Sporting Director, Forge FC. "To be invited into a senior national team camp at his age is a reflection of the work he continues to put in every day."

Bruno, 19, of Brampton, Ont., joined Forge FC on a development contract in 2024 before signing an Exceptional Young Talent contract in 2025. He made his professional debut in April 2025 and has represented Canada at the U-18 and U-20 levels, including international friendlies in Finland and Costa Rica, as well as the Concacaf U-20 Qualifiers in Nicaragua.

Canada's official FIFA World Cup 2026© roster will be unveiled on Thursday, May 29 during a primetime special airing nationally on TSN, CTV, Crave and RDS.







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