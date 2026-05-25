CPL Cheers Canada: Canadian Premier League Launches Coast-To-Coast 'Red and White Out' Match Series Supporting Canada Soccer Men's National Team

Published on May 25, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL) News Release







TORONTO - The Canadian Premier League (CPL) and Canada Soccer today announced a nationwide series of "Red and White Out" matches, a co-branded celebration of Canadian soccer pride designed to rally communities from coast-to-coast behind Canada Soccer's Men's National Team during a defining summer on the international stage.

Inspired in part by Canada Soccer Men's National Team Head Coach Jesse Marsch's recent call for a national "Red Out" - asking supporters to wear red and create a sea of colour in the stands to inspire the team and create a powerful atmosphere across our home nation - CPL clubs will host coordinated "Red and White Out" matches on key dates throughout the summer, giving fans across the country an opportunity to visibly back Canada Soccer's Men's National Team from coast to coast.

"This summer represents a massive moment for Canadian soccer, and we want supporters across the country to feel like they are part of it, while showing Canada Soccer's Men's National Team that the entire country is behind them," said James Johnson, Commissioner, Canadian Premier League. "These matches are an opportunity for communities to come together behind our national team and create packed, energetic stadiums filled with pride, passion and support for Canada."

The "Red and White Out" campaign will include thousands of Canada flag giveaways and special pre-match warm-up kits at the designated matches as well as co-branded digital and social content, and opportunities for supporters to win Canada Soccer prizes throughout. In addition to league-wide elements, each participating club will deliver its own localized activations and community programming, with additional details to be announced in the coming weeks.

The initiative aligns with Canada Soccer's recently launched "Our Game Now" brand campaign, which positions soccer at the centre of Canada's sporting and cultural conversation during a defining moment for the game in Canada. It also reflects the CPL's "Canada's League. Canada's Game." platform by celebrating the clubs, supporters and communities helping drive Canadian soccer culture forward across the country.

Through coordinated in-stadium branding, co-branded digital and social content, and matchday activations across CPL channels, the initiative will create a unified nationwide show of support for Canada Soccer's Men's National Team.

The Red and White Out Matches will take place on the following dates:

Date Home Team Away Team Venue Kickoff Time (ET/Local)

Friday, May 29, 2026 FC Supra du Québec Inter Toronto Stade Boréale Laval, Que. 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 30, 2026 Pacific FC Atlético Ottawa Starlight Stadium Langford, B.C. 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT

Saturday, June 5, 2026 Cavalry FC Halifax Wanderers ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows Calgary, Alta. 7 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. MT

Tuesday, June 9, 2026 Atlético Ottawa FC Supra du Québec TD Place Stadium Ottawa, Ont. 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, June 10, 2026 Forge FC Halifax Wanderers Hamilton Stadium Hamilton, Ont. 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, June 10, 2026 Inter Toronto Cavalry FC York Lions Stadium Toronto, Ont. 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 14, 2026 Vancouver FC Pacific FC The Stadium at Langley Events Centre Langley, B.C. 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT

Friday, June 26, 2026 Halifax Wanderers Pacific FC Wanderers Grounds Halifax, NS 6 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. AT







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