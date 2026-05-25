Forge FC to Host 'Red and White Out' Match Supporting Canada Soccer Men's National Team

Published on May 25, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC News Release







HAMILTON, Ont. - As part of a nationwide initiative announced today by the Canadian Premier League and Canada Soccer, Forge FC will participate in the league-wide "Red and White Out" campaign, a celebration of Canadian soccer pride designed to rally communities across the country behind Canada Soccer's Men's National Team during a defining summer on the international stage.

Forge FC's "Red and White Out" match will take place on Wednesday, June 10 when the club hosts the Halifax Wanderers at Hamilton Stadium at 7 p.m. ET, coinciding with the club's annual International Night presented by Denninger's.

Inspired in part by Canada Soccer Men's National Team Head Coach Jesse Marsch's recent call for a national "Red Out" - asking supporters to wear red and create a sea of colour in the stands to inspire the team and create a powerful atmosphere across our home nation - CPL clubs will host coordinated "Red and White Out" matches on key dates throughout the summer, giving fans across the country an opportunity to visibly back Canada Soccer's Men's National Team from coast to coast.

Forge FC's June 10 match will feature thousands of Canada flag giveaways, special pre-match warm-up kits, co-branded digital and social content and opportunities for supporters to win Canada Soccer prizes throughout the matchday experience. The club's annual International Night programming will also celebrate the food, music and heritage of Forge FC players and supporters while encouraging fans to wear the colours of their representative nations.

The initiative aligns with Canada Soccer's recently launched "Our Game Now" brand campaign and reflects the CPL's "Canada's League. Canada's Game." platform by celebrating the clubs, supporters and communities helping drive Canadian soccer culture forward across the country.

Tickets for Forge FC's "Red and White Out" match on June 10 are available now at forgefc.ca/tickets.







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