Forge FC to Provide Free Match Access for Youth Soccer Players Across Ontario During a Landmark Summer for Soccer

Published on May 7, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC News Release







HAMILTON, Ont. - As Canada prepares to host the world's biggest sporting event on home soil this summer, Forge FC today announced the launch of Forging the Future, a new province-wide program that will provide free match access to all registered soccer players aged U8 and under in Ontario, creating accessible ways for local young players to be part of the Canadian soccer community during a historic moment.

Delivered in partnership with Ontario Soccer, Forging the Future aims to remove barriers to attending live professional soccer matches and turn a landmark moment for the sport in Canada into a memorable summer experience for young players and their families.

"The excitement and energy of having a FIFA World Cup© in Canada represents a defining moment for soccer in this country and this province. With that comes a responsibility to ensure that excitement translates into real opportunities at the grassroots level," said Bjorn Osieck, Chief Business Officer, Ontario Soccer. "Forging the Future will help create that connection by giving young players and families access to the professional game in a way that is welcoming and accessible. We're proud to collaborate with Forge FC under the banner of our partnership with the Canadian Premier League on an initiative that helps grow participation across Ontario."

The initiative will be centred around Forge FC's matches taking place on Canada Day, Wednesday July 1, and Thursday, July 16, both of which take place during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Thousands of young players are expected to attend CPL matches at Hamilton Stadium and experience professional soccer in their own backyard. With both matches falling within the FIFA World Cup tournament window, it creates a unique opportunity for young players to connect with the sport at its peak moment in Canada.

Players participating in Forging the Future will also have access to exclusive family ticket offers, helping extend the experience beyond the individual player and create shared moments for families throughout the summer.

The club will also host free public viewing events centred around Canada Soccer's Men's National Team's group stage matches, along with select additional fixtures, giving families the opportunity to come together and experience the energy of the tournament within their local community.

Together, these initiatives are designed to bring the excitement of global soccer to the local level and connect young players to both the international game and their first live professional soccer experience.

Alongside Forging the Future, the club is launching Play the Game, an initiative that will help offset registration costs for under-resourced youth in Hamilton. Together, the programs expand access to soccer both in the stands and on the pitch.

"The FIFA World Cup will bring unprecedented attention to the sport in Canada, and we want to ensure that momentum is felt right here in our community," said Nicole Demers, Vice-President, Business Operations, Forge FC. "For many young players, this will be their first real connection to the professional game, whether in the stands or through their local club. Creating those opportunities early is what helps the sport grow in a meaningful and lasting way."

Full details on club registration, participation guidelines and ticket redemption will be distributed through Ontario Soccer and participating district and club organizations in the coming weeks.







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Forge FC to Provide Free Match Access for Youth Soccer Players Across Ontario During a Landmark Summer for Soccer - Forge FC

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