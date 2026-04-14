Forge FC Matchweek 3 Preview
Published on April 14, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Forge FC News Release
Forge FC returns to Hamilton Stadium on Saturday to face Cavalry FC in Matchweek 3
Both sides enter the match with perfect records to start the 2026 season
Forge FC: 2-0 win over Ottawa at home, 1-0 win over Pacific away
Cavalry FC: 2-1 win over Pacific away, 3-2 win over Ottawa at home
The matchup features the CPL's two most consistent regular season clubs
Forge FC has taken points in 75% of its regular season matches across seven seasons
Cavalry FC leads the league at 79% all-time
Forge FC and Cavalry FC are the only two CPL clubs to have had just one head coach since 2019
All-time head-to-head: Forge FC leads 15W-10D-12L
Canadian Premier League Stories from April 14, 2026
- Forge FC Matchweek 3 Preview - Forge FC
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