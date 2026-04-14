FC Supra Makes Montreal Debut at CEPSUM on April 19

Published on April 14, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

FC Supra du Quebec News Release







Montreal, Que. - FC Supra du Québec, the newest team in the Canadian Premier League (CPL), is set to host its first-ever home match on Sunday, April 19, against reigning CPL champions Atlético Ottawa at CEPSUM Stadium. The occasion marks a landmark moment for Quebec soccer, anchored by a community-driven celebration of the sport.

The club enters its home opener following a thrilling 3-2 road victory over Pacific FC in its inaugural CPL match last weekend.

"This home opener is going to be really special," said FC Supra captain David Choiniere, a St-Jean-sur-Richelieu native who returns home after competing in the CPL for the last seven seasons. "To play professionally in Quebec for the first time ever in this league is an honour." The matchday experience begins with a vibrant pre-game tailgate that reflects the joyful spirit of the club. Fans can enjoy interactive activations from Allstate and Soccer IQ, alongside on-site services from barbershop Maison Privée and tattoo artist, Linus Yang, a live DJ, street performers, and a full cantina will round out the atmosphere, with complimentary samples from national partners.

Fans will also have the opportunity to hear FC Supra's official theme song, "Supra All The Way". Created by local artists - Ya Cetidon, Cruzito, Imposs, Karma Atchykah (performers) and John Adam Howard (composer/producer) - and produced by Joyride Records, this anthem captures the unique sound of Montreal, blending international rhythms with a distinctly local touch. "Supra All the Way" will be available on all platforms starting Friday, April 17. Listen-only link: https://s.disco.ac/hiblqgvlitmu For club president Rocco Placentino, the moment belongs to the entire Quebec soccer community. "This day has been years in the making--it's a dream come true. Our debut at CEPSUM is about honouring those who made this possible and opening our doors to the community. Families, supporters, and young players can come together and be part of something bigger." FC Supra will face Atlético Ottawa on April 19 at CEPSUM (2100 Bd ÃÃâ°douard-Montpetit, Montréal). Doors open at 12:30 for pre-game festivities, with kick-off set for 2:00 p.m. Tickets are available at: https://www.cplsoccer.com/fcsupra/tickets.







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