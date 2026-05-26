FC Supra du Québec to Host Cultural Celebration Night and League-Wide "Red and White Out" on May 29

Published on May 26, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

FC Supra du Quebec News Release







MONTRÉAL, QC - Canadian Premier League (CPL) side FC Supra du Québec returns to Stade Boréale this Friday, May 29, at 7 p.m. ET to host Inter Toronto in a particularly festive matchday. The evening will celebrate the influence of Quebec's Haitian community on the local game, while simultaneously supporting the Canadian Men's National Team path to this summer's historic tournament on home soil.

Friday's fixture marks the official launch of FC Supra's Cultural Celebration Series, a club initiative dedicated to recognizing and celebrating the diverse communities that continue to shape soccer culture across the province.

"Soccer in Quebec has always been driven by the energy, passion, and spirit of our diverse cultural communities, and the Haitian community is an important part of that story," said Paul Desbaillets, FC Supra's Chief Brand Officer. "Launching this series alongside the national "Red and White Out" allows us to celebrate our distinct local roots while proudly locking arms with the rest of the country to support our national team. There's incredible excitement building across Canada right now, and moments like this show exactly why football means so much to our communities. It's about pride, identity, culture, and showcasing the unique energy that makes Quebec's soccer scene so special."

Fans can expect an immersive matchday atmosphere throughout the evening, including live music performances, a curated artist market featuring local Haitian creators and entrepreneurs, and a special halftime ceremony recognizing influential Haitian community leaders and builders. Stade Boréale will also showcase Haitian-inspired culinary offerings across the venue, highlighted by an exclusive hospitality collaboration with acclaimed Montréal chef Paul Toussaint.

Additional prominent figures from the local soccer community and beyond taking part in the halftime ceremony include:

Patrice Bernier, former player for Montreal Impact and the Canadian Men's National Soccer Team

Stephie-Ann Dadaille, player for the Canadian Women's National Futsal Team

Noémie Ferron, producer and director of the documentary Haiti Beyond the Game

Ali Gerba, former player for Montreal Impact and the Canadian Men's National Soccer Team

Alexandre Kénol, soccer educator, community leader, and entrepreneur

Jennifer Limage, player for the Haitian Women's National Football Team and RC Lens Féminin

The match will also serve as the first of 8 regular-season games in the CPL's league-wide "Red and White Out" initiative, designed to rally support behind Canada Soccer ahead of the international break. The campaign was inspired in part by Canadian Men's National Team Head Coach Jesse Marsch's call for supporters across the country to create a unified "Red Out" atmosphere in support of the national team.

To bring that vision to life, FC Supra will integrate several Canada-themed matchday elements, including special pre-match warm-up shirts, stadium-wide national team visuals, complimentary Canadian flags for supporters, and ceremonial moments celebrating both Canadian and Québécois soccer identity. Player walkouts on the pitch and pre-match festivities will also feature distinct tributes to Canada, Quebec, and the Canadian Men's National Team.

Friday night represents a lively opportunity for soccer fans in Quebec to showcase their deep engagement and support for the Canada Soccer Men's National team -- one that hits close to home, with various local products expected to feature prominently on the global stage this summer.

Tickets for the Stade Boréale fixture are available now via Ticketmaster. Additional announcements and matchday details will be revealed throughout the week on the club's social media channels.







Canadian Premier League Stories from May 26, 2026

FC Supra du Québec to Host Cultural Celebration Night and League-Wide "Red and White Out" on May 29 - FC Supra du Quebec

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