Pre-Match Notes: May 13 vs. Forge FC

Published on May 13, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

FC Supra du Quebec News Release







Montréal, QC - Canadian Premier League (CPL) side FC Supra du Québec takes on Forge FC later this morning at Hamilton Stadium in Hamilton, Ontario, with kickoff set for 11 a.m. ET.

FC Supra enters the match looking to bounce back from a narrow 1-0 defeat to Cavalry FC last week at Stade Boréale, where a late penalty proved decisive. The team will have its work cut out for it against a formidable Forge side. The Hamilton-based club currently sits atop the CPL standings with an impressive 13 points and remains unbeaten through five matches.

Key Storylines

Defender Sasha Deslandes Signs with FC Supra

FC Supra announces the signing of 19-year-old Montreal-born defender Sasha Deslandes through 2026, with a club option for 2027. A standout talent within the local pathway, Deslandes joins the professional ranks following a successful stint with CS Saint-Laurent in Ligue1 Québec and a dominant varsity tenure with the Université de Montréal Carabins.

Known for his tactical versatility, Deslandes excels at both fullback and center back, pairing positional intelligence with a relentless work ethic. His rise has been marked by significant individual accolades, including being named the 2024 RSEQ Student-Athlete of the Year with the Vanier Cheetahs and earning a spot on the 2025 RSEQ All-Rookie Team with the Carabins.

Deslandes is set to make his first start for the team today against Forge.

The School Day Atmosphere

FC Supra takes center stage in one of the CPL's most unique community traditions: the annual Forge FC School Day Match. The special 11 a.m. kickoff transforms Hamilton Stadium into a massive outdoor classroom, bringing together thousands of local students in an atmosphere fueled by energy and enthusiasm. Supra will need to manage the hectic midday environment and maintain composure in a setting far removed from the feel of its typical weekend evening fixture under the lights.

Promise vs. Pedigree

This matchup pits the CPL's newest side against four-time league champions. This season, Forge FC has been one of the league's most difficult teams to break down, having conceded a league-low one goal through five matches. They have also posed a threat going forward, led by striker Brian Wright, whose three goals account for nearly half of the club's total offensive output this season.

FC Supra's focus will be on remaining organized and disciplined defensively for the full 90 minutes, particularly in the closing stages of the match. At the same time, the expansion side will look to lean into the attacking flair it has demonstrated early in the campaign. Its high-tempo transition play is capable of unsettling even the most compact defensive structures, as demonstrated in the club's 2-1 victory over HFX Wanderers FC on April 24.







Canadian Premier League Stories from May 13, 2026

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