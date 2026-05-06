FC Supra's Sean Rea Named the PLC Player of the Month

Published on May 5, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

FC Supra du Quebec News Release







FC Supra Midfielder Sean Rea Named CPL Player of the Month for April 2026In FC Supra's first month of CPL action, six players earned praise for standout performances

Montreal, Que - May 5, 2026- FC Supra du Québec midfielder Sean Rea has been named the Canadian Premier League Player of the Month for April 2026, earning league-wide recognition for his performances during the club's historic opening month

Adding to the club's strong start, six FC Supra players, including Rea, earned Gatorade Team of the Week selections in April: Diyaeddine Abzi, Lofc Kwemi, Alessandro Biello, Matisse Chrétien and Charles Auguste.

Since the start of the season, Rea has quickly established himself as a premier attacking force, serving as the creative engine behind FC Supra's offence. With a blend of vision and composure, he has dictated the tempo in the final third while consistently delivering in decisive moments.

Throughout April, Rea's ability to navigate tight spaces and unlock defences made him a constant threat and a focal point in the squad's build-up play. He recorded 1 goal and 1 assist, along with 9 chances created and possessions won.

"Coach Nick [Razzaghi] is a very clear communicator, which makes it easy to understand exactly what is expected of us on the pitch," said Rea. "He is incredibly supportive and grants us the freedom to truly express ourselves as players. While I am humbled by this recognition, it is a direct reflection of the work we have put in as a group. The chemistry we are building is starting to show in our performances, and we feel like we are just getting started."

Rea's individual accolade arrives amid a strong start for FC Supra's inaugural campaign, with the club finishing April with an impressive 2-1-0 record.

"I have never been surprised by the level of play this group is capable of, as we saw that quality from the moment we assembled the roster," said Nick Razzaghi, Head Coach, FC Supra du Québec. "It is incredibly encouraging to see the players' dedication acknowledged on a national scale. Every individual in this locker room plays a vital role in our success, and these league honours are a direct testament to the tireless preparation and work ethic behind the scenes every day."

FC Supra continues its busy schedule this week as part of a three-match stretch in 10 days. The club will host Woodbridge Strikers Soccer Club in the first round of the TELUS Canadian Championship on Friday, May 8, at Stade Boréale in Laval. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET, with tickets available here.







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