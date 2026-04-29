FC Supra to Make Laval Debut at Stade Boréale on May 3

Published on April 29, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

FC Supra du Quebec News Release







Montréal, QC - Canadian Premier League (CPL) side FC Supra du Québec will play its first match at Stade Boréale in Laval on Sunday, May 3 at 3:00 p.m., hosting Cavalry FC.

After opening the season with a road match and two home fixtures at CEPSUM in Montreal, the club shifts to its Laval base, welcoming supporters to Stade Boréale--its primary training and operations hub--for the first time. The occasion is heightened by the arrival of Cavalry FC, the reigning CPL regular-season champions. Currently sitting in second place, the Calgary-based side will provide a serious challenge for FC Supra as one of the most established and formidable rosters in the league.

"The whole team has been inspired by the incredible energy of our supporters during our two matches in Montreal, and we can't wait to see that passion continue in Laval," said Rocco Placentino, president and co-founder of FC Supra. "The support across the province has been exceptional, and we can't wait to welcome our fans back this Sunday to our first game at Stade Boréale."

FC Supra enters the weekend off its most complete performance to date: a hard-fought 2-1 comeback victory over Halifax. The result highlighted a strong balance between attacking sharpness and growing defensive composure--an area of focus for the coaching staff in the opening weeks of the season. The performance also earned league-wide recognition, with defenders Charles Auguste and Mathis Chrétien, along with midfielder Sean Rea, named to the CPL Team of the Week.

Supporters are encouraged to arrive early for matchday festivities, which begin at 1:30 p.m. with a pre-game tailgate featuring local food vendors and live entertainment. Fans can also take part in interactive activities organized by Allstate and Soccer IQ, or visit on-site service stands hosted by Maison Privée Barbershop and local tattoo artist Linus Yang.

FC Supra will face Cavalry FC on May 3 at Stade Boréale (955 Av. Bois-de-Boulogne, Laval). Stadium doors open at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are available at: https://www.cplsoccer.com/fcsupra/tickets.







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