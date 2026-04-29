Atlético Striker Richie Ennin Ruled out for Season with ACL Injury

Published on April 29, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa has today confirmed that forward Richie Ennin will miss the remainder of the 2026 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season through injury.

Ennin sustained an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in training earlier in the season. Following an evaluation by Atlético's medical staff, it has been determined that Ennin will not be able to play for the remainder of the 2026 season.

Ennin has been placed on the club's Inactive Roster List for the remainder of the 2026 season. Players may be removed from a CPL Club's Master Roster and placed on its Inactive List in the event of a season-ending injury or under exceptional circumstances, pending League approval.

A CPL Club is limited to roster and Player Compensation Budget relief for one (1) season-ending injury per League Season. A CPL Club may request roster relief for any other player moved to the Inactive List, pending League approval.

A player moved to a CPL Club's Inactive List with a season-ending injury may not return to play through the remainder of the 2026 League Season.

Season Seat Memberships for the 2026 Canadian Premier League season at TD Place are still on sale. Click here for more information.







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