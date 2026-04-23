Preview: Atlético Ottawa v Vancouver FC (April 26)

Published on April 23, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







Defending Champions Atlético Ottawa return to TD Place for the first time since the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) Final triumph. Atleti resumed training at Lansdowne on Wednesday, April 22.

Atlético is 5th in the CPL table (three points) after three matches in 2026, while opponents Vancouver FC are 8th (no points).

Last time out Atleti defeated FC Supra du Québec (final score: 1-0), while Vancouver suffered another narrow defeat, this time away to Inter Toronto (final score: 1-0).

Local defender Tyr Duhaney-Walker marked his 50th appearance for his local club with his first professional goal to sink Atleti's new Montréal-based rivals.

Following nine saves with 100% passing accuracy in distribution and a clean sheet, Haiti international goalkeeper Garissone Innocent was named Player of the Week following his CPL debut.

Head Coach Diego Mejía expressed his eagerness to return to TD Place and play in front of the passionate Ottawa fanbase. Click here to read the full post-match quotes.

Canadian Forward Ballou Tabla will be recognized pre-match for becoming the second player in Atlético history to play over 100 matches. Tabla is on pace to beat Atleti's all-time appearance record (Nathan Ingham, 109 appearances) this season.

Record head-to-head (all-time): 8W-4D-2L; 26 goals scored, 11 goals conceded.







Canadian Premier League Stories from April 23, 2026

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