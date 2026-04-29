Preview: Atlético Ottawa at Inter Toronto (May 1)

Published on April 29, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







Atlético Ottawa (6th place, 4 points) thrilled a passionate crowd at TD Place last week in the 'Champions for CHEO' Home Opener in matchweek #4 of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) season.

Emiliano García and Kamron Habibullah came off the bench to combine for a 97th-minute equalizer in a 1-1 draw with Vancouver FC.

Inter Toronto (4th place, 5 points), previously known as York United FC, has started the season with five points from its opening three matches.

Atlético's 2025 CPL Champion defender, Roni Mbomio, started his first match of the season following his permanent transfer from Atlético de Madrid.

Mbomio led in touches (111), passes (89), completed passes (84), duels won (7/8), aerial duels won (2/2), possessions won (6), successful tackles (3/5), interceptions (2) and clearances (3).

The opening day draw with Vancouver FC extended Atlético's record-breaking undefeated streak at TD Place (24 matches, dating back to August 2024).

Head Coach Diego Mejía is thrilled to return to TD Place, but demanded his team raise their standards "because all the fans that come to see the game here, they need to have the feeling that the team is pushing to win all the time". Click here to read the full post-match quotes.

Forward Richie Ennin has been placed on the club's Inactive Roster for the remainder of the 2026 CPL season, following an ACL injury.

Record head-to-head (all-time): 5W-13D-9L; 42 goals scored, 46 goals conceded.







Canadian Premier League Stories from April 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.