Preview: Atlético Ottawa at Toronto FC (May 5)

Published on May 3, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







Atlético Ottawa begins its 2026 Telus Canadian Championship campaign away to Major League Soccer (MLS) opposition Toronto FC.

This is the first time Atlético will have faced a Canadian MLS opponent, having faced Nashville SC in Round One of the Concacaf Champions Cup in February.

Last season, Atlético reached the semi-finals of the Telus Canadian Championship, where they were knocked out by Vancouver FC over two legs (aggregate score: 3-2).

Toronto FC currently sits in 7th place in the MLS Eastern Conference (3W-5D-3L), whereas Atlético is 6th in the Canadian Premier League (1W-1D-3L).

Atlético Ottawa captain Manu Aparicio is a former Toronto FC player who graduated through the club's academy, while 21-year-old Marko Stojadinovic recently joined Atleti from Toronto FC II.

Record head-to-head (all-time): 0W-0D-0L; 0 goals scored, 0 goals conceded.







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