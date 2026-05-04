Match Notes - PFC vs VFC

Published on May 3, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC News Release







Victoria, BC - Pacific FC take on Vancouver FC in a Salish Sea Derby today at Royal Athletic Park in downtown Victoria. Here's everything you need to know about today's match up that kicks off at 4 p.m. PT:

A Fresh Start in the Salish Sea Derby Every rivalry has its turning point, and this Sunday's Salish Sea Derby at Royal Athletic Park could be exactly that for Pacific FC. Both sides are hungry for their first win of 2026, and there's no better way to break a drought than against a bitter B.C. rival. The Tridents have the home advantage, the crowd behind them, and plenty of motivation to remind Vancouver FC, and the rest of the CPL, exactly why they were once league champions. Derbies have a way of defying form tables, and this one has all the ingredients for a memorable comeback moment.

Kratt, Bustos, and Díaz - Ready to Ignite Don't let the early-season numbers fool you, Pacific FC has the attacking talent to turn things around in a hurry. Marco Bustos and Alejandro Díaz have been working hard to find their rhythm, and rising star Ronan Kratt has been electrifying every time he steps on the pitch as he works his way back to full fitness. When those three click together, they are capable of unlocking any defence in the CPL. Sunday's derby is exactly the kind of high-energy match where momentum can shift in an instant, and Pacific's attack looks primed to finally put it all together in front of a downtown crowd.

Downtown Victoria Sets the Stage There's something special about Royal Athletic Park. It offers a more intimate atmosphere than almost anywhere else in the CPL. This is the second spring match Pacific FC is hosting downtown before returning to Starlight Stadium in Langford. The team will return to Royal Athletic for their last two matches of the season. The guest appearance at RAP provides a rare opportunity for city-centre fans to experience CPL football up close. The compact stands, the vocal supporters, and the natural beauty of the setting all combine to create the kind of backdrop that inspires big performances.







Canadian Premier League Stories from May 3, 2026

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