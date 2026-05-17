Match Notes - PFC vs Inter Toronto

Published on May 17, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC News Release







Langford, BC - Pacific FC meets Inter Toronto FC (formerly York United) in a regular season match in the Canadian Premier League. Here's everything you need to know about this match kicking off at 2:00 p.m. PT at Starlight Stadium in Langford, B.C.:

Match Notes:

Pacific Ready to Turn the Corner at Home: Pacific FC have had a tough start to the season, picking up just one point so far, but there's no better place to spark a comeback than at home. Sunday's fixture represents a golden opportunity to kick-start their 2026 campaign in front of their own fans.

A Tough but Exciting Test Against In-Form Visitors: Inter Toronto arrive riding high after a 4-1 win over AtleÃÂtico Ottawa. That kind of opposition makes for a compelling match-up and Pacific will know that a result here would be all the more meaningful for it.

History Favours the Hosts: Inter Toronto bring fresh energy under their new identity this season, but Pacific hold the stronger all-time record in this fixture with ten wins compared to nine for the visitors, and nine draws across the history of the rivalry.







Canadian Premier League Stories from May 17, 2026

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