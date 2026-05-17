Villal Goal Lifts Atlético Ottawa over Halifax Wanderers FC

Published on May 17, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release









Atlético Ottawa defender Enmanuel Mbomio Angue

(Atletico Ottawa) Atlético Ottawa defender Enmanuel Mbomio Angue(Atletico Ottawa)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético claimed their second Canadian Premier League (CPL) victory of the season with a resolute performance at home against Halifax Wanderers FC, rising to fourth position in the CPL standings.

KEY MOMENTS

Atlético Ottawa defeated Halifax Wanderers at TD Place and remain unbeaten at home in the CPL (final score: 1-0).

Score: 1-0. Jonantan Villal opened the score with a right-footed shot from just inside the penalty area. Assisted by Manu Aparicio (31').

Atlético San Luis loanee, Villal opened his scoring account with Ottawa, grabbing the lone goal that would stand as the winner. Villal also led the team with ten duels won.

Cantley native Tristan Crampton made his first start at TD Place, making a massive second-half save and claiming his first-ever professional clean sheet in the process.

Midfielder Daniel Aguilar impressed playing in a converted left-back/defender role, leading the team with 19 final third entries, five clearances, 129 total passes, and winning possession six times.

The victory extends Ottawa's unbeaten home run to 25 games in all competitions, dating back to August 2024.

Atleti's viral half-time wiener dog race once again proved why it is quickly becoming a can't-miss event in North American sports. Turbo Tucker won the nail-biting affair in a wire-to-wire victory.

Attendance: 5,061

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Canadian Premier League Stories from May 17, 2026

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