Preview: Atlético Ottawa V Halifax Wanderers FC (May 17)

Published on May 12, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







Atlético Ottawa returns to Canadian Premier League (CPL) action following the historic 3-1 victory over MLS's Toronto FC in the Preliminary Round of the 2026 Telus Canadian Championship.

Atleti (7th place, 4pts) hosts Halifax Wanderers FC (5th place, 5pts) on Sunday, May 17 (KO 1pm ET, live on OneSoccer) in matchweek six.

One of the most highly anticipated and exciting Atlético Ottawa traditions returns this weekend, with the viral half-time wiener dog race as 30+ dachshunds compete to be top dog.

Atlético forward Ballou Tabla is in fine form, having scored a hat-trick in last week's famous win over Toronto FC. Tabla is tied for the most goals in CanChamp history (8 goals).

Halifax Wanderers have had a mixed start under new Head Coach Vanni Sartini, having been knocked out of the Canadian Championship by Forge FC.

Halifax haven't won in all competitions since the opening day of the 2026 CPL season (1-0, @ Vancouver FC).

Record head-to-head (all-time): 10W-7D-7L; 36 goals scored, 30 goals conceded.







Canadian Premier League Stories from May 12, 2026

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