Atlético Ottawa to Face Québec-Newcomers FC Supra in CanChamp Quarter-Finals

Published on May 13, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa will face Canadian Premier League (CPL) newcomers, FC Supra du Québec, in the quarter-finals of the 2026 Telus Canadian Championship.

The two-legged match-up will begin in Montréal on Monday, July 13 (KO 6:30pm ET), while the return leg will be hosted at TD Place on Tuesday, August 11 (KO 7pm ET). The increased gap between leg one and leg two is due to the availability of Atlético's home stadium, TD Place.

Atlético progressed through the Preliminary Round of this year's competition in style, defeating Major League Soccer (MLS) opponents Toronto FC (final score: 3-1) at BMO Field thanks to a second-half hat-trick by forward Ballou Tabla.

FC Supra du Québec is the latest expansion side to join the CPL, and they progressed to the quarter-finals of the Canadian Championship following a victory over Woodbridge Strikers Soccer Club, a Canadian semi-professional soccer club based in Woodbridge, Ontario.

Atleti defeated Supra earlier in the season in their first-ever clash, and Supra's inaugural home match, thanks to a late goal by local defender Tyr Duahney-Walker (final score: 1-0).

Tickets at TD Place for the return match are included in Season Seat Members' packages, with public sale information set to be released in the coming days.







Canadian Premier League Stories from May 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.