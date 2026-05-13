Forge FC to Face CS Saint-Laurent in TELUS Canadian Championship Quarterfinal

Published on May 13, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC News Release







HAMILTON, Ont. - Forge FC will face Ligue1 Québec-side CS Saint-Laurent in the Quarterfinal of the 2026 TELUS Canadian Championship.

The two-legged series will begin in Montréal at Stade Boréale on Wednesday, July 8 (KO 6:30 p.m. ET), before returning to Hamilton Stadium for the second leg on Sunday, July 12 (KO 4 p.m. ET).

Forge advanced to the Quarterfinal following a 4-0 victory over Halifax Wanderers FC in the Preliminary Round at Hamilton Stadium. Tristan Borges scored twice in the win, while Antoine Batisse and Brian Wright also found the back of the net, with Dimitry Bertaud recording the clean sheet.

CS Saint-Laurent advanced to the Quarterfinal after defeating Canadian Premier League side Inter Toronto in the Preliminary Round.

Forge reached the Semifinal round of the TELUS Canadian Championship in 2025 and entered this year's competition ranked second overall in Canada based on results from the past four editions of the tournament.







Canadian Premier League Stories from May 13, 2026

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