FC Supra Adds Rising Defender Sasha Deslandes

Published on May 13, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

FC Supra du Quebec News Release







Montreal, Que - FC Supra du Québec today announced the signing of defender Sasha Deslandes to a Standard Player Contract guaranteed through 2026, with a club option for 2027.

Deslandes is a product of Quebec's local development pathway, bringing positional intelligence and tactical versatility to FC Supra's backline. He joins FC Supra after a successful stint with CS Saint-Laurent in Ligue1 Québec and a dominant varsity tenure with the Université de Montréal Carabins, where he continued to establish himself as one of the province's promising young defensive talents.

"Sasha reflects the type of local talent we want to continue giving opportunities to at FC Supra," said Mateo Cabanettes, Sporting Director, FC Supra du Québec. "He has shown real maturity in his development. We're excited to welcome him to the professional environment and support the next step in his progression."

The 19-year-old Montreal-born defender's rise has also been marked by notable individual recognition. Deslandes was named the 2024 RSEQ Student-Athlete of the Year with the Vanier Cheetahs before earning a spot on the 2025 RSEQ All-Rookie Team with the Carabins. He is set to make his first start for FC Supra today against Forge FC.

Updated FC Supra roster:

Goalkeepers: Makhoudia Diop, Mario Gerges, Jolan Faury, Joakim Milli

Defenders: Diyaeddine Abzi, Charles Auguste, Eliakim Awonongbadje, Clément Bayiha, Isaiah Byer, Matisse Chrétien, Sasha Deslandes, Keesean Ferdinand, Thomas Lebeuf, Wesley WandjeMidfielders: Alessandro Biello, Oussama Boughanmi, Calin Calaidjoglu, Olivier Correa, Omar Elkalkouli, Safwane Mlah, Aboubacar Sissoko

Forwards: Riad Bey, David Choinière, Ibrahim Conde, Alexander Makarova George, Bakary Kaboré, Lofc Kwemi, Alexandre Marcoux, Sean Rea







Canadian Premier League Stories from May 13, 2026

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