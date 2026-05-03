Pre-Match Notes: May 3 vs. Cavalry FC

Published on May 3, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

FC Supra du Quebec News Release







Montréal, QC - (May 3 2026) - Canadian Premier League (CPL) side FC Supra du Québec hosts Cavalry FC this afternoon at Stade Boréale in Laval, with kickoff set for 3 p.m. ET.

FC Supra enters the match riding the momentum of an exhilarating 3-2 comeback victory over the Halifax Wanderers, which improved the team's record to 2-1-0, placing them third in the early league standings following Matchday 4. Supra aims to deliver another decisive performance in front of its home supporters as it debuts at its primary home venue in Laval.

The Quebec-based squad faces a disciplined test in Cavalry FC. The defending regular-season champions arrive undefeated (2-0-2) and sit just above Supra in the standings. Cavalry brings a level of consistency that will challenge Supra's defensive organization and transition management. To secure a result, the home side must maintain high execution from the opening whistle and eliminate the small lapses that a veteran Calgary squad is well-equipped to exploit.

Key Storylines

A System, Not Just a Lineup

Four matches into the campaign, Head Coach Nick Razzaghi has yet to field a repeat starting XI, yet FC Supra's identity remains unmistakable. Technically sharp and creatively driven, the squad plays with a consistent intent that transcends personnel- a testament to a shared vision embraced by the entire locker room. That depth has already proven clinical: substitutes Alexandre Marcoux and Safwane Mlah netted the decisive goals in victories over both Pacific (04/11/25) and Halifax (24/11/25).

Amid that rotation, a core spine has provided essential stability; midfielder Sean Rea, alongside defenders Charles Auguste and Mathis Chrétien, has anchored the team's early tactical evolution. All three were recently named to the league's Team of the Week, underlining their influence on Supra's strong start.

A System, Not Just a Lineup Laying the Foundation in a Season of Firsts After opening its home campaign at CEPSUM, FC Supra makes its highly anticipated debut at Stade Boréale today, its primary home base for both operations and training.

Despite being the latest milestone in a season defined by "firsts," the mindset inside the locker room remains steady. Razzaghi continues to anchor the group with a disciplined focus, navigating the unpredictability of an inaugural year by emphasizing a "game by game, moment by moment" mentality- an approach the team credits as key for weathering the inevitable highs and lows of any given match as well.

That approach faces its toughest test yet against the defending champions, offering a prime opportunity to gauge FC Supra's foundation against the league's gold standard in a heavyweight clash between two sides at the top of the CPL table.







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Pre-Match Notes: May 3 vs. Cavalry FC - FC Supra du Quebec

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